This new ‘Kung Fu Panda’ follows Po, who teams up with the fox thief Zhen to take down the Chameleon. (DreamWorks pic)

It is every filmmaker’s dream to have the opportunity to add a new entry to a well-received movie series. The problem, however, is that more often than not, newer entries will be unfavourably compared to their older counterparts.

Thus the saying: “It’s a tough act to follow” – which is certainly the case for “Kung Fu Panda 4”, the latest entry in DreamWorks’ film franchise that began in 2008.

“Kung Fu Panda” and its successor are generally regarded to be among the studio’s best films, with strong performances, gorgeous animation, and mature stories. The third instalment pales in comparison but is still a worthy outing.

So, how does their newest sibling hold up? This film continues the story of Po (Jack Black), the Dragon Warrior and folk hero of the Valley of Peace.

While he enjoys his life, he is informed by Master Shifu (Dustin Hoffman) that he has to pass on the mantle before he can become the valley’s spiritual leader.

More pressingly, there is a new threat on the horizon: the Chameleon (Viola Davis), a powerful shapeshifting sorceress. Not only is she bringing back Po’s former foes – including Tai Lung (Ian McShane) – from the afterlife, she is stealing their kung-fu abilities to empower themselves.

Joining Po on his expedition to stop her is a fox thief named Zhen (Awkwafina), whose loyalties and goals are iffy at best.

The Chameleon is the series’ least memorable villain by far. (DreamWorks pic)

First things first, the villain. While the series is well-regarded for its memorable, nuanced baddies, the Chameleon does not hold a candle to the likes of Tai Lung or Lord Shen.

Even her establishing moment is rather embarrassingly lowkey, involving her (non-fatally) kicking an underling down some stairs.

Compare this to Tai Lung’s prison break or Shen’s murder by cannon. Even Kai from the lukewarm “Kung Fu Panda 3” had a great theme song.

That said, actor Davis does put in a good vocal performance, hamming it up when she can to cover what little she has to work with.

On the topic of villains, given how the trailers seem to hype up the return of Po’s old nemeses, the movie really underuses them. Only Tai Lung has a speaking part, and even then, his reunion with Po is shamefully underplayed.

Could DreamWorks not afford to hire Gary Oldman and Idris Elba to reprise Shen and Kai? Actually, that may well have been the case: the US$85 million budget is the lowest of all the four films, and it really shows.

Also missing from action are Po’s friends, the Furious Five. One suspects Angelina Jolie and Jackie Chan have quite the price tag.

While not a bad film, ‘Kung Fu Panda 4’ suffers from a smaller budget and lacklustre creative vision. (DreamWorks pic)

Awkwafina is a divisive actress, either regarded as a great comedian or a grating annoyance. Her character of Zhen, thankfully, does not get on too many nerves, and her chemistry with Po is acceptable.

It does not bode well, however, that the subplot with Po’s two dads, Mr Ping (James Hong) and Li (Bryan Cranston), is somewhat more entertaining than that of Po and Zhen’s.

The animation here is not bad but, again, compared with the artistic masterpieces of the previous films, it is lacklustre. It’s another shame, especially since DreamWorks is capable of pushing the boundaries of animated filmmaking as evidenced by 2022’s “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”.

The story, too, plays it a little too safe compared with its predecessors; the message of change is a good one but is not explored deeply enough.

It hardly helps that the pacing, for some reason, is beyond rushed, giving the audience less time to get to know the characters, and for character development as a whole.

All in all, is “Kung Fu Panda 4” a bad film? No, that would be too demeaning. Watch it, by all means, and enjoy it for what it’s worth – but don’t be surprised if you walk out thinking, “I’m not mad, I’m just disappointed.”

As of press time, ‘Kung Fu Panda 4’ is screening in cinemas nationwide.