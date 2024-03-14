Young Malaysians can now learn how to make, save and invest money. (Smartmockups pic)

In an effort to boost financial skills among young Malaysians, local media platform SAYS has launched its latest campaign, “Make It Make Cents”.

The financial-literacy campaign aims to cover important monetary topics in a way that is both fun and easy to understand. Until May 31, netizens can look forward to a variety of informative articles, engaging videos and interactive social media content.

A special landing page has been set up for the campaign, where all content will be housed.

With a focus on the basics of personal finance – earning, saving and investing – “Make It Make Cents” aims to equip readers with the knowledge to make smart money choices.

Comprehensive articles covering various topics, from budgeting to debt management, will provide readers with valuable insights to boost their financial savvy.

One key highlight is a net-worth calculator, which users can access for free on the landing page.

In collaboration with industry experts, accomplished entrepreneurs, investors and non-profit organisations, SAYS aims to simplify complex financial matters, empowering young Malaysians to follow in the success of those who have achieved financial proficiency.

Additionally, SAYS will use its social media accounts on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, Threads and Telegram to share finance-related infographics, polls and galleries.

‘Make It Make Cents’ runs until May 31. (SAYS pic)

“Make It Make Cents” project lead Sukhbir Cheema said: “Through our campaign, we hope to present personal finance to our readers in a fun, engaging and informative manner.

“We believe that more Malaysians equipped with personal-finance skills will pave the path to an economically robust Malaysia in the future.”

The campaign fits with SAYS’ mission to empower individuals with knowledge that can positively impact their lives.

Everyone is encouraged to join, so follow the latest updates on social media with the hashtag #MakeItMakeCents, and start learning more about managing your money.

