PARIS: Music streaming giant Spotify has announced that it would be posting music videos on its platform in “select markets”, entering an arena long dominated by YouTube.

“The beta version of music videos on Spotify begins rolling out today,” the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

It plans to release a limited catalogue of hits from global artistes such as Ed Sheeran, Doja Cat, and Ice Spice, as well as local favourites.

Initially, the music videos will only be available to paying subscribers in the UK, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Brazil, Colombia,the Philippines, Indonesia, and Kenya.

Early last month, Spotify announced it had passed 600 million monthly users, of which 236 million were paying subscribers.

Google’s streaming behemoth YouTube has long dominated when it comes to music videos, which make up the most-viewed content on the platform.

Songs like Luis Fonsi’s “Despacito”, Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You”, and K-pop star Psy’s viral hit “Gangnam Style” each gathered several billion views.

Spotify has invested heavily since its launch to fuel growth with expansions into new markets and, most recently, exclusive content such as podcasts.