Tiki Taka specialises in fusion food with a Spanish twist. (Muhammad Rabbani Jamian @ FMT Lifestyle)

[NON-HALAL]

KUALA LUMPUR: Local, Indian, Italian, French or Mexican? You might be all too familiar with the dilemma of not knowing what to eat. Well, Tiki Taka has an enticing proposition for you – try it all!

This modern restobar brings the world’s flavours to your table with a playful twist. “Tiki Taka”, which may ring a few bells for football fans, is the Spanish term for a style of fancy footwork known as “quick passing” or “touch-touch” football.

At this establishment in Medan Damansara here, it’s all about “eat-eat”: sampling a bit from everywhere, all around the world, tapas-style.

From buffalo chicken wings and Spanish paella to Singapore chilli prawns, Tiki Taka spoils customers with an abundance of choice. It’s no wonder proprietor Mathuraiveran Marimuthu calls it a “paradise”!

Not only has the restaurant garnered a loyal following over the years, it is also a popular hangout for large social gatherings, he told FMT Lifestyle.

Step inside and you’ll be greeted by a relaxing but stylish atmosphere. The bar takes centre stage, surrounded by wooden tables and chairs; otherwise, opt for the outdoor seating, especially if you’re here on a date night.

Tiki Taka’s menu boasts over an astonishing 50 options. Unable to decide where to begin? You can’t go wrong with the sumptuous prawn bisque.

Kickstart your culinary journey with a French classic, the prawn bisque. (Muhammad Rabbani Jamian @ FMT Lifestyle)

This French-inspired creation sure delivers: with fresh tiger-prawn heads cooked for 50 minutes, the end product boasts a perfect balance of shellfish boldness and the sweetness of cream.

A dish unique in the Malaysian culinary scene, you might find it hard to resist not slurping up every last drop!

Baked pumpkin hummus, a reinvention of a Middle Eastern classic. (Muhammad Rabbani Jamian @ FMT Lifestyle)

Venturing to the Middle East, the baked pumpkin hummus is ideal for sharing, and demonstrates how Tiki Taka isn’t merely serving iconic dishes but reinventing them.

This creamy hummus – sweeter than the traditional version thanks to the pumpkin – is paired with pomegranate, feta cheese, and charcoal-and-herb bread. The latter deserves a shoutout as it’s delicious entirely on its own!

If it’s true that we “eat” with our eyes first, then Tiki Taka triumphs on that front, too: every dish, even a simple hummus, is plated with the finesse of fine dining.

Slow-cooked for three hours, the braised beef short rib is not to be missed. (Muhammad Rabbani Jamian @ FMT Lifestyle)

For mains, the Jamaican jerk chicken is a must-try: a whole chicken leg seasoned with cumin and jalapeno, roasted to perfection and finished with spiced oils and the succulent juices it was cooked in.

It comes served with quinoa, an ingredient often relegated to diet-food status; but Tiki Taka’s version is a delightful surprise: light and fresh, it perfectly complements the spice of the chicken.

Another standout main is the braised beef short rib. Australian beef, smoked and slow-cooked for three hours, results in meat that effortlessly falls off the bone.

A complete meal with fries and sautéed veggies, it’s a hearty option that requires a big appetite to conquer.

Tiki Taka’s vegan burger is a true guilty pleasure. (Muhammad Rabbani Jamian @ FMT Lifestyle)

While Tiki Taka excels at meat dishes, don’t underestimate the vegetarian delights here. Its vegan burger, for one, stands out as both an eye-catcher and a guilty pleasure.

A fluffy house-made spinach brioche bun, rendered vibrant green, is toasted with a generous amount of butter and loaded with a towering heap of crispy fried mushrooms.

But it’s the sauces that truly elevate this dish: the kick from hot sauce and unique flavour punches from beet aioli, saffron crema and slaw create a combination of spicy, sour and sweet in one bite.

This dish unequivocally challenges the notion that vegan food is tasteless!

This heavenly brownie is a gastronomic delight. (Muhammad Rabbani Jamian @ FMT Lifestyle)

Finally, you might be at bursting point, but you simply HAVE to wrap up your indulgent feast with Tiki Taka’s equally indulgent brownie.

Hot and fudgy with crunchy chocolate soil and luscious gula Melaka caramel, let the ice cream melt over this decadent treat and observe how sharing becomes a most challenging proposition.

Tiki Taka (NON-HALAL)

138, Jalan Kasah,

Medan Damansara,

50490 Kuala Lumpur

Business hours:

12pm-12am (Mondays-Thursdays)

12pm-1am (Fridays-Sundays)

Follow Tiki Taka on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.