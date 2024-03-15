Lindsay Lohan experiences another ‘Freaky Friday’ of sorts in ‘Irish Wish’, premiering today. (Netflix pic)

Today, March 15

‘Below Deck’, season 7 (series)

A young crew aboard a luxury yacht navigates life at sea as workplace romances, demanding guests, and waves of drama threaten their happy voyage.

In these new episodes, Captain Lee and his crew navigate the breathtaking waters of Thailand amidst choppy waters – both literal and in the form of interpersonal dynamics.

‘Chicken Nugget’ (series)

In this K-comedy, a woman steps into an odd machine and becomes… a chicken nugget. Yes. That’s the plot. We’re not joking. Now, it’s up to her father and admirer to embark on a zany quest to bring her back.

‘Irish Wish’ (film)

When the love of her life gets engaged to her friend, Maddie puts her feelings aside to be a bridesmaid at their wedding in Ireland. Then, days before the wedding, Maddie makes a spontaneous wish for true love – only to wake up as the bride-to-be.

Lindsay Lohan stars in this romantic “Freaky Friday”-esque comedy.

‘Murder Mubarak’ (film)

When a gym trainer is murdered at an elite Delhi club, a wily investigator unravels the sordid secrets of its ultrarich members to find the killer. A Hindi mystery-comedy.

‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’ (film)

After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero. His test comes when Dr Robotnik returns with a new partner, Knuckles, in search of a mystical emerald that has the power to destroy civilisations.

Tomorrow, March 16

‘Black Adam’ (film)

Freed from his magical prison, a champion with the powers of the gods toes the line between good and evil as the Justice Society tries to contain him.

Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson stars in his thus-far one and only lead DC Studios outing. (Also, find out what FMT Lifestyle thought!)

‘Get Out’ (film)

Chris is anxious about meeting his girlfriend Rose’s parents, and his jitters prove justified as the get-together turns from uncomfortable to downright terrifying. Daniel Kaluuya leads the cast in this highly acclaimed horror-thriller by Jordan Peele.

Tuesday, March 19

‘Physical: 100’, season 2 (series)

Returning with 100 new contestants to claim the honour of the ultimate physique, this fiery global competition takes the challenges to new heights.

Thursday, March 21

‘3 Body Problem’ (series)

Across continents and decades, five brilliant friends make earth-shattering discoveries as the laws of science unravel and an existential threat emerges.

Based on the Chinese novel “The Three-Body Problem” by Liu Cixin, this sci-fi drama is co-created by David Benioff and D B Weiss of “Game of Thrones” fame. Let’s just hope they don’t mess this one up, too.

‘Love Island: Australia’, season 5 (series)

Reality TV. Romantic encounters, petty dramas and whatnot. Whatevs.

‘The Lord Musang King’ (film)

Malaysian movie alert! When Haikal is framed and jailed for a crime he did not commit, his father strikes an ominous deal to make sure those who led to his boy’s downfall will be dealt with. Yusuf Bahrin, Fimie Don and Jay Iswazir star in this 2023 thriller.