When children fear to fail, it can hamper their willingness to explore and think outside the box. (Envato Elements pic)

At the age of five, three quarters of girls feel confident in their creativity – but, as they grow older, this confidence appears to wane as they are afraid to share their ideas, for fear of being judged by others.

Such are the findings of a study by toy manufacturer Lego involving over 61,500 parents and children aged five to 12 in 36 countries.

Two-thirds of the girls surveyed were worried about expressing their ideas out loud, the research shows. To explain this concern, the study points to the fear of making mistakes, reported by 72% of girls, and the pressure to be perfect, which three in five girls say they feel.

This sentiment is shared by 71% of parents, who agree that girls tend to curb their creative ideas because of these pressures.

“When children fear failing, it can hamper their willingness to explore and think outside the box. This impacts the key skill of creative confidence – which can carry into adulthood,” Harvard-trained parenting researcher and bestselling author Jennifer B Wallace explained.

“Creative confidence is the self-assurance to generate ideas, take risks and contribute unique solutions without fear of failure. It’s been found to be a cornerstone of wellbeing by boosting self-esteem, reducing stress, and increasing happiness,” she added.

This lack of confidence is thought to be instilled by the kind of adult talk that little girls hear from an early age. Around two-thirds of girls aged five to 12 report that the language they hear makes them fearful of making mistakes, discourages them from experimenting, or reinforces the need for perfection.

The study highlights the gendered descriptions attributed specifically to girls to assess their creativity and creative outputs.

“Society is around seven times more likely to attribute terms like ‘sweet’, ‘pretty’, ‘cute’ and ‘beautiful’ exclusively to girls. While terms such as ‘brave’, ‘cool’, ‘genius’ and ‘innovative’ are twice as likely to be attributed exclusively to boys,” the study noted.

Furthermore, more than half of children think that adults pay more attention to boys’ creative ideas than to girls’. This sentiment is shared by 68% of parents, who agree that society takes male creatives more seriously than their female counterparts.

“What we say early sets in deep. Biased language reinforces traditional gender roles, which can play a role in limiting girls’ creativity and perpetuating systemic inequalities,” Wallace cautioned.

“This implicit bias can hamper girls’ confidence and restrict their opportunities in male-dominated fields.”

Stay current - Follow FMT on WhatsApp, Google news and Telegram WhatsApp Google News Telegram

To help improve their self-confidence, girls would like mistakes to be seen not as failures, but as opportunities to learn. They’d also like adults to give more consideration to their progress and creative processes than to end results.