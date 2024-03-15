Scrumptious sup ekor to break your fast this Ramadan
In this first out of four recipes by chef Timothy Sebastian, learn how to make lip-smacking soup for your iftar meal.
It’s time to enjoy a lovely iftar meal. As you gather around the dining table with family or friends, why not start with a piping-hot bowl of sup ekor?
In the first out of four recipes in “Tim Cooks: Ramadan Edition”, veteran chef Timothy Sebastian, who has over two decades of experience, shares his recipe for an absolutely scrumptious oxtail soup.
Thick, bursting with flavours, and filled with tender, fall-off-the-bone meat, each sip of Chef Tim’s sup ekor will leave you wanting more. Time to start cooking!
Ingredients (serving: 200g meat / 450g soup)
- 2kg oxtail, fat removed, cut into pieces and washed
- 40g peeled ginger, cut small
- 100g peeled garlic
- 200ml water for blending ginger and garlic (A)
- 40ml corn oil
- 300g sliced red onions
- 2 pieces cinnamon sticks
- 4 pieces star anise
- 4 litres water (B)
- 2 pieces serai, sliced and bruised (crushed lightly by adding pressure)
- 2 pieces bay leaf
- 20g cumin powder
- 60g coriander powder
- 2g turmeric powder
- 40g meat curry powder
- 10g garam masala
- 10g tamarind slices (asam keping)
- 28g salt
- 10g chicken stock seasoning
- 10g crushed black pepper
- 40g fried shallots
- 30g tamarind (asam jawa)
- 120g water (C)
- juice of 50g lime
- 20g chopped Chinese parsley
- 280g cubed carrots (1cm x 1cm)
- 280g cubed russet potatoes (1cm x 1cm)
Method
- Blend the ginger and garlic with water (A) and set aside.
- Remove the fat, trim and wash the oxtail before weighing.
- Mix the tamarind with water (C), strain, and set aside.
- Heat the corn oil in a stockpot. Add the sliced red onions, cinnamon sticks and star anise.
- Sauté the onions until well caramelised.
- Add the ginger and garlic paste. Sauté until the paste thickens up and smells sweet.
- Now add the bay leaf, cumin powder, coriander powder, turmeric powder, meat curry powder, garam masala, tamarind slices, salt, chicken stock seasoning, black pepper, fried shallots, tamarind water, lime juice, chopped Chinese parsley, bruised serai and water (B).
- Now, add the star of the show – the oxtail!
- Give it a mix and bring to a boil. Simmer for 1.5-2 hours until the oxtail is tender.
- As it simmers, remove the scum (foam or froth that floats on the surface of the soup).
- Finally, add the carrots and potato cubes. Bring to a boil, then simmer for 5 minutes until the carrots and potatoes are tender. Now your soup is ready!
Shelf life: 3 days chilled / 1 month frozen
Plating
Ingredients
- oxtail soup
- fried onions, chopped spring onions and coriander sprigs for garnishing
- sliced baguette
Method
- Reheat the soup and dish into soup bowls.
- Garnish with fried onions, sliced spring onions and coriander sprigs.
- Serve with toasted baguette and enjoy!
‘Tim Cooks’ is sponsored by ChefHub, KitchenPlan, Hotelware Concept and Visionary Solutions.