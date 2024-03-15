Flavourful, rich and fragrant, each spoonful of chef Timothy Sebastian’s sup ekor will leave you sighing in delight. (Tinagaren Ramkumar @ FMT Lifestyle)

It’s time to enjoy a lovely iftar meal. As you gather around the dining table with family or friends, why not start with a piping-hot bowl of sup ekor?

In the first out of four recipes in “Tim Cooks: Ramadan Edition”, veteran chef Timothy Sebastian, who has over two decades of experience, shares his recipe for an absolutely scrumptious oxtail soup.

Thick, bursting with flavours, and filled with tender, fall-off-the-bone meat, each sip of Chef Tim’s sup ekor will leave you wanting more. Time to start cooking!

Ingredients (serving: 200g meat / 450g soup)

2kg oxtail, fat removed, cut into pieces and washed

40g peeled ginger, cut small

100g peeled garlic

200ml water for blending ginger and garlic (A)

40ml corn oil

300g sliced red onions

2 pieces cinnamon sticks

4 pieces star anise

4 litres water (B)

2 pieces serai, sliced and bruised (crushed lightly by adding pressure)

2 pieces bay leaf

20g cumin powder

60g coriander powder

2g turmeric powder

40g meat curry powder

10g garam masala

10g tamarind slices (asam keping)

28g salt

10g chicken stock seasoning

10g crushed black pepper

40g fried shallots

30g tamarind (asam jawa)

120g water (C)

juice of 50g lime

20g chopped Chinese parsley

280g cubed carrots (1cm x 1cm)

280g cubed russet potatoes (1cm x 1cm)

Method

Blend the ginger and garlic with water (A) and set aside.

Remove the fat, trim and wash the oxtail before weighing.

Mix the tamarind with water (C), strain, and set aside.

Heat the corn oil in a stockpot. Add the sliced red onions, cinnamon sticks and star anise.

Sauté the onions until well caramelised.

Add the ginger and garlic paste. Sauté until the paste thickens up and smells sweet.

Now add the bay leaf, cumin powder, coriander powder, turmeric powder, meat curry powder, garam masala, tamarind slices, salt, chicken stock seasoning, black pepper, fried shallots, tamarind water, lime juice, chopped Chinese parsley, bruised serai and water (B).

Now, add the star of the show – the oxtail!

Give it a mix and bring to a boil. Simmer for 1.5-2 hours until the oxtail is tender.

As it simmers, remove the scum (foam or froth that floats on the surface of the soup).

Finally, add the carrots and potato cubes. Bring to a boil, then simmer for 5 minutes until the carrots and potatoes are tender. Now your soup is ready!

Shelf life: 3 days chilled / 1 month frozen

Enjoy the soup with steaming white rice or crunchy toasted baguette. (Tinagaren Ramkumar @ FMT Lifestyle)

Plating

Ingredients

oxtail soup

fried onions, chopped spring onions and coriander sprigs for garnishing

sliced baguette

Method

Reheat the soup and dish into soup bowls.

Garnish with fried onions, sliced spring onions and coriander sprigs.

Serve with toasted baguette and enjoy!

