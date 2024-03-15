The revamped app offers resources for Quranic recitation, among many other features. (Smartmockups pic)

PETALING JAYA: Waktu Solat Malaysia (WSM) has unveiled its revamped version, alongside the global debut of The Muslim App to enhance the prayer experience for Muslims worldwide.

This move marks a significant step towards a more connected and seamless spiritual journey, with both apps now available for download on the App Store and Google Play.

The revamped WSM app offers enhanced functionality and a smoother user experience, ensuring the easy organisation of daily prayers and religious activities, particularly during Ramadan.

The Muslim App, meanwhile, bridges gaps and connects Muslims globally with precise prayer timings and Qibla direction. This global expansion shows WSM’s dedication to serving the global Muslim community, transcending geographical boundaries to unite hearts across the globe.

In addition, the WSM app offers resources for Quranic recitation, facilitating users’ spiritual growth and learning during the holy month.

Rev Media Group’s general manager of technology and innovation, Mohamed Aafrin, said: “We are thrilled to unveil the revamped Waktu Solat Malaysia and The Muslim App. Our mission is to provide a comprehensive digital tool for Muslims globally, supporting their spiritual journey wherever they are.”

You can download the WSM app and The Muslim App today for free and elevate your spiritual experience this Ramadan and beyond.

Download Waktu Solat Malaysia from Google Play and App Store.

Download The Muslim App from Google Play and App Store.