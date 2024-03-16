‘Damsel’, starring a kick-butt Millie Bobby Brown, is a refreshing fairytale adventure. (Netflix pic)

It seems like fairytale flicks are all about shaking up stereotypes these days, whether they’re casting actors of colour in lead roles or twisting classic plots to cater to contemporary tastes.

Now Netflix’s “Damsel” hops on that train, ditching the typical Prince Charming-to-the-rescue story.

Starring Millie Bobby Brown, the film follows Elodie, a spirited young woman who is plunged into a royal marriage full of hidden dangers. And some not so hidden, as it turns out: she’s hurled into a cavern by Prince Charming (Nick Robinson) himself to face off against a man-eating dragon.

The film starts with a clear message: “There are many stories of chivalry, where the heroic knight saves the damsel in distress. This is not one of them.” Indeed, for close to two hours, the narrative revolves around this so-called damsel in distress flipping the script, facing the beast, and proving she’s far from helpless.

Heck, the first shot of Brown has her chopping up tree logs, the type of movie scene typically reserved for men.

Still, unlike some flicks, this film doesn’t force-feed feminism. It strikes a sweet spot, offering an enjoyable and entertaining experience without pushing any particular agenda too hard.

Lady Bayford, played by Angela Bassett, challenges the wicked-stepmother stereotype. (Netflix pic)

Now, on to the juicy bits. Director Juan Carlos Fresnadillo entices viewers to stay glued to the screen with an action-packed, suspenseful storyline, peppered with a few surprising twists along the way.

Spoiler alert: the dragon might not be the ultimate baddie, after all!

If you clicked “play” hoping to watch Brown ultimately ride the dragon and take charge, flying her way out of the cavern, you’re going to be disappointed. In fact, despite being a fantasy, the producers have made a concerted effort to ground the story in realism, as Elodie relies on her wits and resilience to stay alive.

Whether she’s fleeing from the dragon’s fiery breath, scaling a cave bristling with sharp crystals, or devising cunning traps to outsmart the beast, the damsel’s journey is quite a rollercoaster ride.

Alongside the heart-pounding moments, “Damsel” doesn’t forget that human emotions are a key ingredient in the recipe for a great fantasy film.

The depth of each character – particularly Elodie’s relationships with her stepmother, father and younger sister Floria – adds an extra layer of relatability, with certain moments even catching you by surprise.

Lady Bayford, portrayed by Angela Bassett, assumes the role of Elodie’s stepmother, a woman of the working class. In a refreshing departure from the Cinderella archetype, the stepmother in this tale is anything but wicked.

In fact, it is she who first attempts to warn Elodie about the perils of her marriage, saying: “I only want the best for you.”

Nick Robinson plays the dastardly Prince Not-So-Charming. Just look at that face. Nak tampar. (Netflix pic)

Elodie’s father (Ray Winstone) facilitates her arranged marriage, understanding that her sizable dowry will ensure their kingdom’s survival through another winter. Yet, even this character seems to go through a transformation as the climax approaches.

Other key players include Robinson as the charming-on-the-surface but rotten-to-the-core prince who quickly sours young love by tossing Elodie into the dragon’s den.

And let’s not forget Queen Isabelle (Robin Wright), the future mother-in-law who expertly instils fear and hatred in viewers.

Beyond the ensemble cast, it’s the dragon that steals the show. Voiced by Shohreh Aghdashloo (yes, this firebreather can talk), it’s the rare female creature that exudes both creepiness and ferocity while possessing a likeable human quality.

And the cherry on top? The filmmakers keep the beast shrouded in mystery right up until the climax, resulting in a grand reveal that will truly knock your socks off.

All in all, “Damsel” is an enchanting blend of adventure and drama that surprises viewers with its emotional depth; the kind of movie that immerses you in its world and makes you lose track of time. Maybe Disney should take a few notes.

‘Damsel’ is streaming on Netflix.