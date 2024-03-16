An upbeat song can make it easier for some people to fall asleep if it’s one they already know well. (Envato Elements pic)

World Sleep Day yesterday was an opportunity to raise awareness of the solutions available to remedy sleep disorders. While sleeping pills and phytotherapy are often suggested, Danish researchers seem to have found a surprising solution for falling asleep more quickly.

Researchers from the University of Aarhus investigated the effects of music on sleep in a study, published in the journal PLOS One. While people who struggle to drop off often try listening to soothing music, the experts claim that many musical styles can improve sleep quality while helping to calm brain activity.

To reach this conclusion, the scientists analysed nearly 1,000 Spotify playlists themed on sleep, including 130,150 different songs. Among them are many slow and quiet acoustic instrumental songs, but also much more upbeat tracks.

The scientists say that a catchy song can make it easier for some people to fall asleep if it is already familiar to them. Indeed, repeated listening allows the brain to anticipate what is coming next, which produces an effect similar to that of a slower song without much rhythmic variation.

While surveys say that music lovers favour classical music for deep, restful sleep, the research team found – interestingly enough – that K-pop is also a popular choice when it comes to hitting the sack.

Specifically, “Dynamite” by the hit boy band BTS appears in 245 of the playlists analysed, making it the most popular song among Spotify users to help them get to sleep. “Lovely” by Billie Eilish and Khalid, Brahms’ “Lullaby”, Beethoven’s “Moonlight Sonata”, Debussy’s “Moonlight”, and the nursery rhyme “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star” are also among sleep music favourites.

However, the researchers cannot say for sure whether the above-mentioned songs actually improve sleep quality or simply help listeners get to sleep more quickly.

“Because the motivation of the listener might have a large influence on the type of music people choose to listen to before bed, future research should investigate to what extent different reasons for using music as a sleep aid may drive the specific choice of music,” the authors concluded.