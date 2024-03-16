The findings have practical implications for volunteers in animal shelters, as well as those looking to make their furry companions more sociable. (File pic)

Dogs are man’s best friend, but they don’t necessarily make friends with every human who crosses their path. Still, a new study suggests it can be relatively easy to endear yourself to any dog you meet.

French researchers have found that dogs tend to bond with a stranger who walks alongside them for around 15 minutes. This apparently enables the canine to develop a certain feeling of closeness with the person walking alongside, even if the animal didn’t know him or her beforehand.

The experts worked with 30 domestic dogs of different breeds and ages, who were fitted with a GPS device and attached to a harness so their behaviour could be analysed. In the first phase, the scientists let each dog roam freely in a field for around 15 minutes, under the watchful eye of their owner.

Then, the canines were separated into two groups. Those from the first group returned to the field but were accompanied by one of the researchers, who had to follow the animal every step of the way, taking care to stay side by side and not roam more than 1m away.

The pooches in the second group also went for a walk in the field in the company of a scientist, but the latter was not required to follow the animal. They could, for example, head in opposite directions or walk at a different pace.

Throughout, the academics avoided making eye contact or talking to the dogs. For this research, published in the journal Applied Animal Behaviour Science, the dogs also had no prior knowledge of the person accompanying them.

The researchers were then asked to interact for 10 seconds with the dogs they were following, before heading off in the opposite direction. The aim was to see whether the animal would follow them.

As it turned out, the dogs were more likely to follow the scientist who had been walking alongside them for 15 minutes or so. They also seemed to be in less of a hurry to return to their owners, suggesting that they had made friends with their companion.

As a result, the authors suggest it might be possible to create a certain complicity with an unfamiliar dog, without having to touch the animal or bribe them with toys or food. This discovery has practical implications for volunteers working in animal shelters, for example, but also for owners who find it difficult to make their furry friend more sociable.