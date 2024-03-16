Cooking Iranian dishes the traditional way is important to 58-year-old Leily Amini. (Afizi Ismail @ FMT Lifestyle)

KUALA LUMPUR: Leily Amini remembers that day very well. She was 18, had just learnt how to cook, and already found herself facing an unexpected culinary challenge – preparing a meal for her parents and a houseguest.

“I was so panicked, I couldn’t say no,” the 58-year-old Iranian told FMT Lifestyle at her home in Bangsar here. With courage in her heart, the teenaged Leily embarked on the challenge.

Much to her surprise, the meal she crafted was not only appreciated by her parents and their guest – it was thoroughly enjoyed!

“It was the biggest exam in my life,” said Leily, who moved to Kuala Lumpur in 1991. “My father said: ‘Well done, I’m so proud of you.’ And after that, I realised I like to make food.”

Today, the grandmother of one has turned her love for cooking into a thriving homebased venture called Leily’s Kitchen.

Initiated during the pandemic lockdowns of 2020, the business offering authentic Iranian cuisine receives nearly 50 orders every week from across the Klang Valley – all through her Instagram account.

Leily spends nearly four hours in the kitchen to prepare and cook her orders. (Afizi Ismail @ FMT Lifestyle)

Instead of feeling overwhelmed by the demand, Leily welcomes it with open arms and a big smile, even as she acknowledges “it is a lot of work”.

Her source of encouragement? The positive feedback from satisfied customers.

“I sit down, have my coffee, and read the comments. It’s just heartwarming. My husband always said: ‘It’s because you cook with love, that’s what makes the food delicious. You don’t cook out of duty. You enjoy it.’ And it’s true.”

Leily’s day kicks off at 5.30am, and she dedicates close to four hours to meticulously prepare ingredients and cook. While she has a helper for the prep work, the cooking is entirely Leily’s domain.

Then, she packs and sends out the dishes through delivery riders before noon.

To keep her dishes fresh and authentic, Leily sources ingredients like tomato puree, pomegranate paste, and saffron from a local Iranian grocery store.

Food was a very important part of Leily’s childhood. (Afizi Ismail @ FMT Lifestyle)

As for what’s on the menu, Leily crafts Persian delicacies such as “fesenjoon” (a traditional Iranian chicken stew), “lubia polo” (Persian green bean rice), and “ghormeh sabzi” (Persian herb stew).

For her, maintaining the traditional integrity of the recipes is crucial, which is why she resists altering them to cater to Malaysian palettes.

“You cannot change the ingredients,” she stressed. “I wouldn’t know how. It’s the real thing; I don’t see any reason to change it.”

She views her culinary journey as a way of preserving her roots. “I’m very proud of being Iranian. It’s my motherland, and I enjoyed every moment of it when I used to live there.

“I want to keep it alive, for me, my daughter, and my granddaughter,” she shared.

Food, Leily added, was “very important in our home – for us to be together, to sit down, talk, and enjoy”.

Today, Leily extends her cultural embrace by preparing traditional meals during Norouz, the Persian New Year, offering a taste of home to Iranian students in KL who are far from their families.

Leily is happy with her business as it stands, and has no plans to open a restaurant. (Afizi Ismail @ FMT Lifestyle)

“I try my best to prepare that for them; at least the table will smell like Iran for them,” she said warmly.

Indeed, by engaging in conversation with her customers, Leily has become a cultural ambassador of sorts for her homeland. She has even inspired some to venture to Iran on their travels.

So, with four successful years of Leily’s Kitchen under her belt, has she ever thought of expanding it into a restaurant?

“No, I don’t want to do that,” she said firmly. “I have my family, my freedom. When you open a restaurant, it’s a big responsibility and headache. Why should I? I’m happy the way I am.”

Ultimately, working in her own kitchen is like spending time with an old friend. “When I go into my kitchen, I say: ‘OK, it’s me and you.’ And I enjoy every minute of it.”

Stay current - Follow FMT on WhatsApp, Google news and Telegram WhatsApp Google News Telegram

Learn more about Leily’s Kitchen and place your orders via Instagram.