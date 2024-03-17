According to an embossment on the building’s entrance, Nam Hoe Villa was opened in 1927 by Loh Kim Swi. (Tan Hou An pic)

I remember reading “Oliver Twist” when I was young and imagining how hard life must have been in those times. Charles Dickens very skilfully manages to capture the harsh realities of Victorian London.

The actual house where Dickens lived from 1837-1839 has now become the Charles Dickens Museum, located at 48 Doughty Street in London. This Georgian townhouse was Dickens’ residence during an important period of his life and career.

It was in this house that Dickens wrote some of his most famous works, including “Oliver Twist” and “Nicholas Nickleby”. The museum preserves this historical building and provides visitors with an opportunity to explore the author’s former home to learn more about his life and legacy.

Having recently visited Melaka, I believe we should do the same for Nam Hoe Villa in Klebang.

Columns boasting a British architectural style. (Tan Hou An pic)

As a building surveying student who had the opportunity to explore this mansion with my friends for our coursework, I was really moved by the history and architectural significance of this old, abandoned home.

We were able to witness the convergence of Peranakan, British and Rome architectural styles, each telling a story of its own.

The fact that this building served as a guesthouse for dignitaries and a temporary residence for VIPs – including Tan Siew Sin, Cheah Toon Lock, Leong Yew Koh, and Ismail Abdul Rahman – adds layers of historical depth and importance.

I’ve been told that important gatherings were held there, including pre-independence meetings chaired by Tunku Abdul Rahman.

Peranakan-style tiles and a heart-shaped element of Roman influence. (Tan Hou An pics)

The layout of Nam Hoe Villa stands out with interesting features such as the positioning of the staircase, open spaces within the house, and surrounding sub-houses. It is a living testament to a bygone era. This building is not just a structure; it is a repository of cultural and historical value.

The fact that this building is abandoned, ostensibly owing to conflict between the owners and local authorities, is more than disheartening. It is a stark reminder of the challenges we face in conserving our historical landmarks.

But this only fuels our determination to raise awareness and advocate for the preservation of such sites. Nam Hoe Villa represents a link to our past, and its potential registration under the heritage department is a crucial step.

The writer (right) hopes the Nam Hoe Villa Museum may one day become a reality. (Tan Hou An pic)

As we concluded our exploration, I felt an immense sense of responsibility to promote the historical significance of Nam Hoe Villa and advocate for its conservation. It is not just about preserving old buildings; it is about honouring the stories they hold and the lessons they can teach us.

Perhaps one day everyone can visit the Nam Hoe Villa Museum, complete with stories from its glorious past, to help us chart our way towards a harmonious future.

