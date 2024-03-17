Hip-hop could be the musical genre most conducive to attentive driving, according to a British study. (Envato Elements pic)

Many motorists like to listen to music while driving, but this can become a source of distraction. Now, a British study suggests that listening to certain artistes can help drivers concentrate behind the wheel.

The online marketplace AutoTrader came to this conclusion by conducting an experiment with 17 volunteers, who were asked to perform a road-risk perception test while listening to music by big names such as Beyoncé, Harry Styles – and Bach.

The researchers measured their ability to identify potentially dangerous situations and gave them a score out of 75.

It turns out that motorists were better able to identify dangers on the road when listening to Drake’s musical repertoire. According to AutoTrader, his tracks “Passionfruit” and “In My Feelings” particularly helped drivers anticipate perilous situations such as emergency braking.

Ariana Grande and Eminem could also be valuable allies, since participants who listened to these artistes scored a respectable 58.5 out of 75. The songs “Thank U, next”, “7 Rings”, “The Real Slim Shady” and “Stan” are said to have helped them concentrate better on the road.

Generally, hip-hop seems to be the style most conducive to staying focused while driving: half of the artistes featured in AutoTrader’s top 10 belong to this genre. Pop appears to have similar virtues, thanks to performers such as Billie Eilish and Harry Styles.

You might expect the classical repertoire to have the same effect on motorists’ driving, but this doesn’t seem to be the case: Bach’s compositions ultimately didn’t help drivers score well on the risk perception test.

The results of this study should, of course, be treated with caution as it’s hardly scientific. Music in the car can be a distracting factor, whatever the genre, and listening at an excessive volume is not compatible with the concentration required.

Furthermore, earbuds and headphones should not be used while driving. Respect these rules and you can listen to any playlist of your choice, within limits!

The top 10 artistes most likely to promote concentration at the wheel are:

1. Drake

2. Ariana Grande

3. Eminem

4. Billie Eilish

5. BTS

6. The Weeknd

7. Beyoncé

8. Foo Fighters

9. Harry Styles

10. The 1975 (ugh Matt Healy)