Cipta Seni Incubator aims to help artists craft and develop quality performance projects. (Unsplash pic)

PETALING JAYA: Are you an arts practitioner with big and bold creative visions that you’d love to bring on life on stage? Apply for the Cipta Seni Incubator, a new development programme for artists based in Malaysia.

This initiative gives participants the chance to develop and workshop a performance piece, while receiving dedicated feedback, creative development resources and guidance.

Benefits include one-on-one mentorship and critique from experienced arts and culture professionals, online talks and workshops by Malaysian and UK experts, networking opportunities, and a chance to perform a work in progress with an audience.

The Cipta Seni Incubator – supported by the British Council’s Connections Through Culture grant – was co-founded by writer, journalist and arts critic Sharmilla Ganesan, and international cultural worker and creative producer Tom Curteis.

“The idea came about because we recognised how important it is for artmakers to have a supportive space to workshop and develop their ideas before they are shown to the world,” Sharmilla told FMT Lifestyle.

“Unfortunately, in Malaysia, the arts ecosystem is underfunded as it is. How many performance artists have the resources or support system to go through a proper creative development process? So we’re hoping to provide artists with that space.”

Cipta Seni Incubator leaders Sharmilla Ganesan and Tom Curteis. (Zakaria Zainal / Diego Armando Aparicio pics)

Curteis added that in the UK, some arts venues hold events called “scratch performances”, which offer a chance for artists to share works in progress with a live audience.

“Inspired by this model, we set out to see how this could be adapted into an international hybrid programme, responding to the needs of the sector in Malaysia, facilitating learning and networking opportunities, and addressing some of the hurdles artists face,” he said.

The programme is open to performance artists who:

• have an idea for a new performance they wish to develop;

• are involved in artistic practice in live performance or in creating live artistic experiences;

• are aged 18 and above and are residents of Malaysia;

• can commit to attending the programme’s various components from May to September 2024.

Artists are invited to send a written, audio or video application that should:

• include a maximum of two examples of your creative work;

• contain your full name, registered address, email address and phone number;

• answer these questions:

a) Tell us about your practice (maximum 350 words or up to 3.5 minutes)

b) Why this opportunity and why now? (maximum 350 words or up to 3.5 minutes)

c) Describe the performance project/idea you’d like to develop (maximum 500 words or up to 5 minutes)

Applications and inquiries can be sent to [email protected].

Deadline for applications is April 12. For more information on Cipta Seni Incubator, click here.