Chef Riz, Chef Wan’s son, showing off delicacies served at one of his father’s restaurants. (Muhaimin Marwan @ FMT Lifestyle)

PETALING JAYA: Ramadan in Malaysia means not only fasting for Muslims but also feasting, even if only in the evenings.

To that end, hotels and restaurants are offering buffets and various other kinds of buka puasa specials.

Some of these can be quite expensive, but if you want to economise without missing out on the festive feeling and great food, why not make a stop at De.Wan 1958? This restaurant chain has outlets in Bangi Resort Hotel, The Linc KL and Bangsar Shopping Centre.

The founder of De.Wan is Redzuawan Ismail, or Chef Wan, arguably the best-regarded cooking personality in the country. And the well-reviewed restaurants are offering a deal this Ramadan no Malaysian could refuse.

One of Chef Wan’s mouth-watering chicken dishes. (Muhaimin Marwan @ FMT Lifestyle)

The Bangi outlet is preparing a buffet under the theme “Balik Kampung”, in celebration of the Malaysian tradition of homecoming and the associated nostalgia.

Chef Wan and his team are showing off just how capable they are at cooking up a delicious storm. Each and every dish has been personally curated by the chef to ensure top notch quality and taste.

Patrons can expect a culinary journey rich with flavour and that stays true to Malay traditions.

The irresistible beef rendang is perfect with plain white rice or lemang. (Muhaimin Marwan @ FMT Lifestyle)

The outlets at The Linc and Bangsar are cooking under the theme of “Juadah Desa”, with the spotlight placed on dishes from Malaysia’s rural communities.

At all three locations, diners can expect to feast their eyes and regale their tummies on a large array of traditional Malay dishes.Chef Wan and his team have worked hard to bring these goodies to the table, and there will be something for everyone.

The chef said in a statement that the buffets would feature family recipes that have been passed down through many generations.

“It is a celebration of Malay culture and hospitality, inviting all Malaysians to savour and cherish the rich heritage of our culinary traditions.”

Plenty of condiments to go around to flavour your food with. (Muhaimin Marwan @ FMT Lifestyle)

FMT Lifestyle sampled just a few of the offerings and, needless to say, everything was delightfully scrumptious.

For appetisers, there is a wide variety of salads. The banana blossom kerabu and kerabu pucuk paku with cockles were the favourites.

There are also plenty of condiments to go around, with the tempoyak, budu and cincaluk each being a worthy flavour enhancer to any meal.

What Ramadan feast would be complete without the obligatory porridges? Both bubur lambuk and bubur manado are available.

Grilled tilapia, one of Chef Wan’s must-try dishes. (Muhaimin Marwan @ FMT Lifestyle)

Get ready to get loaded on carbs with Lemang Buluh Pak Ujang or Ketupat Daun Palas. Be sure to enjoy both with generous helpings of serunding.

The soup offerings are also tantalising, with oxtail soup and Singgang crab soup available on rotation.

As for the centrepiece of the meal, it simply has to be the Paha Kambing Bakar, featuring a cut of lamb grilled to tender perfection.

Along with the usual but beloved ikan bakar, do try the chicken pepes and satar, both found exclusively on the east coast of Malaysia.

Different types of rice will be served on different days. The Nasi Ambang and Nasi Pandan Delima are must-tries.

Last but not least are the large varieties of meat dishes, which range from crab masala to beef rendang. Eat up!

De.Wan 1958 by Chef Wan Ramadan buffets

When: Until April 8, 6.30pm-9.30pm

Prices:

Stay current - Follow FMT on WhatsApp, Google news and Telegram WhatsApp Google News Telegram

RM158 (Bangi Resort Hotel)

(Bangi Resort Hotel) RM188 (The Linc KL & Bangsar Shopping Centre)

For more information, click here or email [email protected] for reservations.