The Asian Popular Music Awards in 1989 was the brainchild of Simon Napier-Bell, whose career spans a large part of the history of British pop. (Simon Napier-Bell pic).

PETALING JAYA: Impresario Simon Napier-Bell remembers vividly the day a small man who dreamt big turned up at the Royal Albert Hall in London 35 years ago and did something extraordinary.

It was March 19, 1989, and at 5’1, Malaysian singer Sudirman Arshad was the clear underdog onstage, up against eight other pop idols for the best performer title at the Asian Popular Music Awards.

Napier-Bell said Sudirman’s was an incredible victory, considering he was up against the best of Asia without any international exposure.

He said the likes of Singaporean trailblazer Anita Sarawak, Hong Kong megastar Leslie Cheung, Philippines’ diva Kuh Ledesma and China’s rock icon Cui Jian were already accomplished performers on the intercontinental circuit.

Napier-Bell, who organised the event, recalled how Sudirman heralded his arrival on the global scene “with a star performance, filled with passion”.

He said the singer nailed it with the song “One Thousand Million Smiles”, a tune composed just days before the event.

“The song will undoubtedly stand the test of time; well-written songs don’t go away,” said Napier-Bell in a video call from Thailand where he now resides.

“The audience, comprising at least 30% Filipinos and many Malaysians, were awe-struck,” he said. “So were the judges.”

Napier-Bell said the event was recorded and broadcast in full on Carlton Television, and received good ratings.

He said it was unfortunate Sudirman could not show the world more of what he was capable of.

“He was a natural, instinctive musician whose captivating persona would have embraced fans across Asia and perhaps even elsewhere,” he added.

Sudirman died on Feb 22 in 1992, aged 37, after being bedridden for almost seven months.

His nephew, Atai, recently disclosed to FMT jottings written as a 13-year-old in his diary after witnessing Sudirman’s win in London.

Atai wrote: “I’m out of words. My favourite uncle won, not only the hearts of Asians, but the British as well.”

Sudirman (fourth from left) with Asia’s best who performed at the Royal Albert Hall in London. (Daniel Dharanee pic)

He said it didn’t feel like Sudirman had won the Asian title. Rather, it felt like he had taken the UK by storm.

The competition did have its anxious moments.

The song, composed by Michael Veerapen and penned by Paul Ponnudurai, was submitted to the London-based orchestra mere days before the event.

Then there was the awkward moment when musical director Veerapen learned at the final hour that his passport would not be valid for the trip.

The problem, however, was overcome with a quick phone call to the immigration department, courtesy of Sudirman’s star power.

On the night of the performance, Sudirman merely got 30% of his choreography right, yet when it came to announcing Asia’s best performer, chief judge Peter Jamieson announced there was a clear winner.

Simon Napier-Bell (centre) with Jimmy Page (left) and Keith Relf of the Yardbirds in 1965. (Simon Napier-Bell pic)

Yardbirds, Wham! and more

Napier-Bell has been a leading figure in the music industry for over 50 years as a songwriter, record producer, artiste manager and entrepreneur.

His career has spanned a large part of the history of British pop. Among those he managed were the Yardbirds, Marc Bolan, Boney M, Asia, Ultravox, Japan, Blue Mercedes and Wham!

In 1985, he masterminded taking Wham! to China, the first Western pop group ever to play there, a publicity coup that made George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley household names worldwide.

Besides writing several best-selling books on the music industry, he also wrote film scores and co-wrote Dusty Springfield’s hit song, “You Don’t Have To Say You Love Me” (later recorded by Elvis Presley).

Asked why the Asian Popular Music Awards ended after just one edition, he said it was discontinued due to the ban on tobacco advertising.

He said he was unable to get other sponsors because he was tied down by a five-year sponsorship deal with Salem.

“We had planned for the second event to be held in Kuala Lumpur and for it to eventually make an impact on the global music scene over the years,” he said.

Just a few weeks away from his 85th birthday, he still has projects on the go.

Napier-Bell said he was looking forward to working with Sudirman’s former manager Daniel Dharanee on a project called “The Artiste”, aimed at tapping music talents in Asia.

On Malaysia’s stringent restrictions on concerts by international artistes, he simply said: “Game over, Malaysia.”