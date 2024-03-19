China-themed garden is a breathtaking space in the city

The China-Malaysia Friendship Garden will transport you to China in an instant. (Tinagaren Ramkumar @ FMT Lifestyle)

PUTRAJAYA: Travelling is often thought of as balm for the soul. A respite from the mundane routine of life, travelling affords one the opportunity to discover new things and perhaps see life from a different perspective.

But if an overseas trip is not on the table, why not visit one of the many scenic gardens in the Klang Valley instead? These will effortlessly transport you to another country – albeit for only an hour or two.

One such garden is the China-Malaysia Friendship Garden here.

Its pavilion, decked with red lanterns, overlooks a tranquil lake, and just by standing still and taking it all in, you could very well feel like you’ve stepped back in time to ancient China.

The small but picturesque lake filled with koi fish lends a sense of tranquility here. (Tinagaren Ramkumar @ FMT Lifestyle)

Symbol of friendship

For a little backstory, the 0.24-hectare plot of land, developed in collaboration with the Malaysia-China Friendship Association (PPMC), symbolises the 40th anniversary of bilateral relations between the two countries.

The garden is named “zhi yuan” – “zhi” meaning friendship and “yuan” meaning meeting point. Embodying the concept of “one view, same direction”, the garden was open to the public in 2015.

Different elements

The tranquil space, inspired by the Lingnan gardens, comprises six major elements: mountain, water, stone, building, calligraphy and plants. It’s no wonder that the garden looks straight out of a Chinese period drama. Quiet and tranquil, this garden is a welcome change of scenery from the concrete jungle that is the city.

“It’s truly beautiful and definitely reminds me of home. The structure and design here are very reminiscent of our siheyuan,” a tourist from China, Madam Sun, told FMT Lifestyle, referring to the courtyards in her country that are surrounded by buildings on all four sides. It was the basic design for residences, palaces, temples and other structures in China once.

The garden, named ‘zhi yuan’ signifies the long-standing friendship between China and Malaysia. (Tinagaren Ramkumar @ FMT Lifestyle)

Pavilion and lake view

At the entrance, you’ll spot a pair of 200-year-old Qilin statues transported from China. A legendary hooved chimerical creature from Chinese mythology, the duo stand guard at the traditional archway entrance here that’s easily distinguishable through its dramatic sloped roofs.

Once past the statues of the lion-like beasts, what immediately greets you is a small but clear lake filled with koi fish. While they’ll gather near the edge expecting to be fed when you come close, don’t feed them!

This cute panda is practising his power Kung Fu moves. (Tinagaren Ramkumar @ FMT Lifestyle)

Pandas

Ahhhh pandas, the cute and cuddly bear species that originates from China. Of course, no China-themed garden would be complete without at least a few nods to this amazing and much-loved animal.

You’ll be able to spot a few of these concrete black-and-white creatures on the grounds, some of them just chilling in the sun and others striking quirky Kung Fu poses.

Lush greenery

The garden is filled with weeping willows as well as a profusion of bamboo, bonsai trees and flowers.

The most significant flower here is the Yulan magnolia, the city flower of Dongguan said to symbolise the friendship between China and Malaysia.

In stark contrast to the amazing greenery are streams of red lanterns everywhere, hanging from trees and greeting visitors at the entrance. These decorative lanterns lend an auspicious and vibrant touch to the otherwise calm and peaceful grounds.

The garden incorporates the six elements of mountain, water, stone, building, calligraphy (pictured) and plants. (Tinagaren Ramkumar @ FMT Lifestyle)

A photographer’s dream

With plenty of Instagrammable spots thanks to the scenic backdrop, you’ll leave with many breathtaking photos of your visit here.

In fact, many groups, both locals and foreigners, were spotted clicking with a frenzy when FMT Lifestyle visited, so why not check the place out yourself sometime?

Almost every corner of the garden is Instagram-worthy. (Tinagaren Ramkumar @ FMT Lifestyle)

China-Malaysia Friendship Garden

Anjung Floria

Lebuh Sentosa

Presint 4

62250 Putrajaya

Opening hours: 6.30am-7pm daily

Entrance and parking: Free