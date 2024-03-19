Some 44% of US teens admit to feeling anxious when separated from their smartphones. (Envato Elements pic)

It can be difficult for people of all ages to spend time apart from their phones, but a recent survey reveals that young people, in particular, may have a rather toxic relationship with their devices.

A Pew Research study, conducted among teens aged 13-17 and their parents, shows how young people have mixed feelings about their smartphones and their wellbeing. While this research was conducted in the United States, it can be assumed that similar trends apply to this demographic worldwide.

Of the findings, 72% say they feel peaceful and 74% report feeling happy when they don’t have their phones, and 44% admit to feeling anxious when separated from their devices. Some 40% percent say they feel upset and 39% feel lonely.

Girls are more likely than boys to feel anxious when they don’t have their phones: in fact, 45% of girls say they feel lonely regularly without their mobile devices, compared with 34% of boys.

Despite this, teenagers are well aware that they spend too much time on their smartphones (38%) and that they use social media excessively (27%). Only a tiny proportion feel they spend too little time on their phones and social media (5% and 8%, respectively).

More girls than boys admit to spending too much time on their smartphones (44% vs 33%), as well as on social media (32% vs 22%). Yet, the majority feel they spend the RIGHT amount of time on their smartphones (51%), and even more on social media (64%).

The study also reveals that young people are aware of the negative effects of phones on their social lives. Although 69% of teens say smartphones make it easier for them to pursue their hobbies and interests, only 30% think they help them acquire good social skills.

Cutting back on screen time

To avoid these excesses, teenagers have decided to reduce their screen time: almost four in 10 teens (39%) say they have cut back on their time on social media, or on time using their phones (36%).

This trend, however, remains minimal, since the vast majority have not changed their habits, either in terms of time spent on their smartphone (63%) or on social media (60%).

Another 44% of US adults say screen time in bed is one of their worst sleep habits. (Envato Elements pic)

Here, again, girls are ahead of boys in reducing their use the most: around four in 10 girls have reduced the time spent on their smartphones and social networks, compared with around a third of boys.

It’s a logical situation, according to the researchers of the Pew Research study. “Teens who report spending too much time on social media and smartphones are especially likely to report cutting back on each,” they state.

“For instance, roughly six in 10 teens (57%) who say they are on social media too much have cut back. This is far higher than the 32% of those who say they are on social media too little or the right amount.”

For adults too, screen time can be a problem, especially in the evening before bedtime. According to a US News survey on sleep quality, 44% of American adults say screen time in bed is one of their worst sleep habits.

Yet, 29% use screens while falling asleep, that survey reveals. Meanwhile, 19% of American adults say they stop using screen devices more than 30 minutes before going to bed, while 20% of US adults say they stop using these devices 20 to 30 minutes before bedtime.