This quaint dessert counter greets patrons, while window-served ice cream, reminiscent of ‘ais tingkap’, ups the nostalgia factor. (Junk Café pic)

[NON-HALAL]

KUALA LUMPUR: Step into Junk Café @ Chinatown KL and the hustle and bustle of Petaling Street is replaced by a landscape of salvaged treasures.

This restaurant, which opened in December, shares its roots with the establishment of the same name in George Town that has been delighting patrons since 2015.

And it’s evident that the KL outlet has inherited the enduring charm of its island counterpart: it’s as if you’ve stumbled upon a hidden realm where past meets present.

Think antique door frames from Penang’s old kampung and Peranakan houses, weathered paintings, antique Chinese dressing tables, movie posters from yesteryear, and fragments of Chinatown’s history.

Here, Balinese masks, old horse saddles, a zebraskin rug, and even a broken traffic light adorn the walls, while reggae music and the fragrance of incense create a distinctive, but not uninviting, atmosphere.

It’s a whole different vibe when you step off Petaling Street and into this inviting establishment. (Junk Café @ Chinatown KL pic)

Unlike its Penang counterpart, Junk Café @ Chinatown KL greets patrons with a quaint coffee and dessert counter adorned with cakes, croissants and other pastries.

And that’s not all: ice cream is served through a wooden window that overlooks the street, reminiscent of the iconic, century-old ais tingkap shop located near Penang’s Chowrasta Market.

The menu here embraces simplicity while promising a wholly memorable culinary experience – and best of all, it is pork-free.

Highlights include the Full of Junk: a crispy burger bun enveloping a flavourful beef patty, with sautéed mushrooms, caramelised onions, and melted cheddar.

Enjoy hearty western fare, including burgers with names such as ‘Full of Junk’. (Junk Café pic)

The Mafiosa Beef Pizza, meanwhile, is a thin-crust delight abundantly topped with Thai minced beef, rich with the aromas of basil and savoury beef bacon. Delicious, with a satisfying crunch!

No less impressive is the drinks menu, which offers a wide selection of cocktails that will cater to palates both conventional and adventurous.

Indulge in the Teh Asam, a delightful blend of Earl Grey-infused gin, sour plum, and lemon; or, if you prefer the classics, try the martini, pina colada, negroni, whisky sour, or the old-fashioned.

Overall, Junk Café may be the new kid on the block, but it offers a satisfying gastronomic experience coupled with old-school charm that makes it the perfect fit for food- and heritage-filled Chinatown.

With salvaged decor pieces and cosy lighting, this is a great spot to kick back and unwind. (Junk Café pic)

Junk Café @ Chinatown KL (NON-HALAL)

124, Jalan Petaling,

50000 Kuala Lumpur

Business hours:

12pm-12am (Sundays to Thursdays)

12pm-2am (Fridays & Saturdays)

Closed on Mondays

Contact: 012-311 8831

Follow Junk Café @ Chinatown KL on Instagram.