LinkedIn is reportedly planning to bring games to the platform to boost user engagement. (AFP pic)

PARIS: Could it be game on for LinkedIn? The business-focused platform appears to be planning to debut an in-app gaming experience to help users relax and have fun while staying connected to their professional network.

Still in the testing phase, this new feature reportedly allows users to play various games called “Queens,” “Crossclimb” and “Inference.”

The game interface appears to display which of a user’s business contacts have taken part, as well as their company’s ranking. This could be a good way of encouraging participation and competition between companies.

“We’re playing with adding puzzle-based games within the LinkedIn experience to unlock a bit of fun, deepen relationships, and hopefully spark the opportunity for conversations,” a LinkedIn spokesperson told TechCrunch, confirming that the platform is working on gaming.

LinkedIn’s initiative comes at a time when video games are becoming increasingly popular and unifying for users.

According to a recent study by Statista, 70% of Americans play video games on at least one platform. Video games offer an immersive, interactive experience that can help users connect with each other and feel more involved in an online community.

Streaming giant Netflix has also recognized the unifying power of video games, and recently launched a series of games based on its popular shows and movies. These games are designed to encourage users to engage more with Netflix content and stay on the platform for longer.