It’s udder fun and excitement at Cow Play Cow Moo

A glimpse of just some of the many arcade games available at Cow Play Cow Moo. (Tinagaren Ramkumar @ FMT Lifestyle)

KUALA LUMPUR: As one might imagine, receiving an invitation to a venue called “Cow Play Cow Moo” raises some eyebrows. What could a place with such an offbeat name possibly be? Might it be some sort of dairy farm or steakhouse? Perhaps a new petting zoo?

As it turns out, these guesses were wrong, but in the best possible way. Apart from its cheerful cartoon bovine mascot, there are no cows to be found in Cow Play Cow Moo.

What you will find instead is an opportunity to indulge in joy and nostalgia, as this place is a lively and bustling arcade offering over 100 games for the young and young-at-heart!

If you’ve never “herd” of this bovine-themed venue before, Cow Play Cow Moo is Singapore’s largest homegrown arcade and family amusement centre. Established in 2017, the brand has grown to 12 successful outlets all over the republic, and is now expanding to Indonesia, Vietnam and, of course, Malaysia.

To that end, Kuala Lumpur’s first Cow Play Cow Moo outlet occupies a sprawling 630 sq metres on the third floor of Lot 10 Shopping Centre here. The space features an energetic, carnivalesque ambience, thanks to its abundance of flashing lights, vivid colours and loud whimsical music.

It can feel overwhelming at first, especially if you’re a newcomer to arcades. Try out a game or two, though, and it won’t be long before you’re settled in and having the time of your life.

The colourful entrance to Cow Moo Cow Play at Lot 10 will surely draw attention. (Tinagaren Ramkumar @ FMT Lifestyle)

To begin, register for a membership card to unlock special promotions and rewards, then load it with credits. Snag tokens from the token machine to fuel your gaming adventures.

Play, accumulate tickets, and watch as they are automatically stored on your card. These can be exchanged for terrific prizes.

There is an abundance of fun and creative games here for all sorts of players. Whether it’s “Pirate Island”, “Greedy Swan”, “Pro Fisherman”, “Battle Racer”, “Bounce Fireball” or “Over the Edge”, there’s bound to be something here you will have a blast playing!

Fanboys can try out “Jurassic Park”, “Transformers”, and “Avengers games”, while sports fans can aim for strikes at the “Lane Master”, or shoot hoops at “Storm Shots” or “Go!Go! Basketball”.

Otherwise, try their carnival games: grab a mallet and start “Whacking Clowns”! If you’ve ever been scared watching the movie “It”, or think clowns are creepy in general, this can be strangely therapeutic.

Of course, no arcade is complete without claw machines: there are quite a few of them here for you to test your grabbing prowess.

What arcade is complete without claw machines? (Tinagaren Ramkumar @ FMT Lifestyle)

Another highlight at Cow Moo Cow Play is its unique collectible card system, which is available on select machines. Players can win special cards with valuable reward points, which can either be kept as collectibles or traded in for exclusive prizes.

The redemption corner features a wide variety of authentic and licensed merchandise from popular brands such as Disney (including Mickey Mouse, Winnie the Pooh, Tsum Tsum and Disney Princesses), Sanrio (Hello Kitty, My Melody, Kuromi, Little Twin Stars), Pokemon, Lego, and much more.

Prizes range from simple toys, umbrellas and snacks to fancy gadgets such as Bluetooth headphones, instant cameras, and consoles such as the Playstation 5 and Nintendo Switch. If you’ve always wanted a Spiderman toaster or waffle maker, this is your chance to win one.

Some of the fanciest prizes available are an iPhone 15 Pro Max and a Macbook Pro. But don’t get too excited just yet – redeeming each of them takes millions of tickets!

As for those who find it difficult to find their way to Lot 10, here’s some good news: there are plans for two more Cow Play Cow Moo arcades to crop up in the Klang Valley in due course. Hopefully, they prove to be just as enjoya-bull as their maiden outlet.

So, whether you are an arcade amateur or a veteran player, this is a great place for an enjoyable date or simply to spend time with friends or family. Head on over and have fun until the cows come home!

Visitors trying their hand at one of Cow Play Cow Moo’s games. Join them, won’t you? (Tinagaren Ramkumar @ FMT Lifestyle)

Cow Play Cow Moo

Level 3, Lot 10,

Bukit Bintang, Kuala Lumpur

