Can flower baths benefit wellness and self-esteem? Proponents of this time-honoured practice say ‘yes’. (Envato Elements pic)

KUALA LUMPUR: Flower baths, or “mandi bunga”, have long been practised by Asian cultures. While Malaysians might associate this time-honoured activity with warding off bad juju or evil spirits, did you know that bathing with cut flowers and plants has also been linked with good health?

For those who are hoping for this article to explore the superstitious or spiritual side of things, you’re likely to be disappointed. For others, read on…

Despite frequently appearing well-dressed in public, Nurul, a 26-year-old fashion model, struggled with her self-image. Having explored various avenues, including seeking advice from image consultants, she nevertheless remained less than confident – until a close friend recommended she tried mandi bunga.

Although initially sceptical, Nurul soon found herself feeling rejuvenated and more self-assured after giving it a try. Today, she believes in the efficacy of flower baths.

“Flower baths are not new; our ancestors have long practised them,” she told Bernama. “Every flower has its inherent benefits and will provide advantages to our body. I usually do it twice a year.”

According to Dr Rusea Go, botany expert at Universiti Putra Malaysia, the pleasing fragrance and vibrant colours of flowers offer a therapeutic quality to the bathing experience.

“These elements can have a positive effect on mental health and emotions by stimulating nerves in the nose, thereby enhancing mood and sensory perception,” she explained.

“The release of endorphins induced by these scents promotes happiness, instilling a sense of calmness and reducing stress.”

She pointed out, however, that the benefits of mandi bunga may not be fully realised if the proper method isn’t followed. For example, warm water is crucial to bring out essential oils and natural fragrances.

Echoing Rusea’s sentiments, joint and nerve massage expert Nurimah Nuredin, speaking with Bernama, said the types of flowers used influences the effectiveness of every bath.

It’s not just flowers – adding components such as pandan leaves, lime and salt can apparently boost the properties of the bathwater. (Envato Elements pic)

“Choose fresh and fragrant flowers and plants such as ylang-ylang, hibiscus and pandan leaves. When flowers lose their scent and vitality, it affects the bathing experience,” she pointed out.

“Adding limes to the bathwater also helps cleanse the body of negative elements while maintaining skin moisture, given their richness in vitamin C and antioxidants.”

Nurimah cautioned against using flowers with thorns, and further advised that the bathwater should be mixed with salt to help absorb negative energy.

Meanwhile, psychology expert Dr Shazli Ezzat Ghazali shared that the mindset of individuals who practise mandi bunga rituals can significantly impact their health outcomes.

“The placebo effect illustrates that if someone believes that a particular treatment or medicine can cure their ailment, their condition may improve,” he said.

“But if doubts persist, even numerous baths may not be beneficial.”