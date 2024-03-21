Parents with adult children need to ensure proper arrangements are in place to facilitate a smooth transition of assets. (Envato Elements pic)

Estate planning is an important part of financial planning for every Malaysian. But, for parents with adult children in particular, there can be specific hurdles that might jeopardise the smooth transition of assets.

One major issue is the complication arising from jointly owned properties, which could lead to legal battles and misunderstandings about the division of assets. Without clear directives, the risk of unequal distribution becomes significant, potentially leading to familial discord.

Additionally, parents may inadvertently expose their heirs to financial vulnerabilities by not addressing potential tax implications and debts, which could erode the value of the inheritance. To circumvent these pitfalls, several strategies can be employed:

Comprehensive wills: A well-drafted will is crucial, clearly stating your wishes for asset distribution, guardianship appointments, and other essential directives.

A well-drafted will is crucial, clearly stating your wishes for asset distribution, guardianship appointments, and other essential directives. Trusts: Establishing a testamentary or living trust can offer more control over how and when your assets are distributed, providing protection and potentially offering tax benefits.

Establishing a testamentary or living trust can offer more control over how and when your assets are distributed, providing protection and potentially offering tax benefits. Life insurance policies: These can ensure financial support for your dependents, covering debts and taxes, thereby preserving the value of your estate for your heirs.

Given the complexities of estate planning, professional advisers are indispensable. They provide personalised recommendations to structure an estate plan that accurately reflects an individual’s wishes, minimises taxes, avoids probate, and considers all familial and financial aspects.

The fictional tale of the Chan Family

Following their father’s untimely demise after a short illness, the Chan siblings inherited a valuable commercial property in the heart of Bangsar as joint owners. Unfortunately, this eventually led to a dispute among them owing to a clash in financial needs and emotional attachments to the property.

Allan, facing financial difficulties, proposed selling the property. But Ben, deeply attached to the family home and its legacy, opposed it. Cathy, caught in the middle, found herself unable to mediate effectively.

Proper will and estate planning ensures that conflict among adult family members does not arise. (Envato Elements pic)

This fictitious scenario underlines the challenges of joint ownership under the Distribution Act 1958 (amended 1997) and the potential for familial disputes when one beneficiary wants to sell the property while others do not.

The Chans’ story, which could culminate in a compromise to lease the property and establish a family trust, underscores the importance of clear directives and the need for comprehensive estate planning to prevent similar disputes.

The above highlights the real-world implications of inadequate estate planning and the complexities of joint ownership in Malaysia. It serves as a powerful illustration of why estate planning is indispensable for parents with adult children in Malaysia, and emphasises the need for detailed and open communication among family members and with professional advisers.

By recognising potential pitfalls and employing effective strategies, parents can provide for their heirs in an equitable and efficient manner, securing a legacy and ensuring the wellbeing of the next generation.

Stay current - Follow FMT on WhatsApp, Google news and Telegram WhatsApp Google News Telegram

Lee Khee Chuan is a Securities Commission and Bank Negara-licensed financial adviser who has been practising integrated estate planning for over 20 years. Besides lecturing for the CFP certification programme, he empowers the public through his free online estate planning course.