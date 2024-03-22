Chief executive officer Pei Si Lai (middle) and teammates from GXBank with collaborating partners from MyDin and GoBarakah. (GXBank pic)

PETALING JAYA: Given the economic landscape and volatile job market, many Malaysians aged 25-44 have resorted to gig work. However, fluctuating income, barriers in current banking processes, and the lack of social protection and financial support by gig platforms often leave this demographic financially vulnerable.

Coupled with the rising cost of living and education, many gig workers find it a challenge to financially plan for themselves, their household, and their children’s educational needs.

With this in mind, GX Bank Bhd (GXBank) has unveiled “Impian GIGih” to empower gig workers and the B40 segment through financial inclusion and literacy.

This initiative leverages on the power of technology to:

enhance financial wellbeing by providing equitable and inclusive access to financial services tailored to the needs of underserved segments;

by providing equitable and inclusive access to financial services tailored to the needs of underserved segments; ensure educational accessibility by alleviating the cost of children’s education so they can further themselves without worry; and

by alleviating the cost of children’s education so they can further themselves without worry; and promote financial literacy by empowering Malaysians to make informed financial decisions while planning for themselves and their families.

“As a Malaysian digital bank, we are rooted in our mission to be purpose-driven,” GXBank chief executive officer Pei Si Lai said in a statement. “Reflecting on our first 100 days of operations, we are humbled and inspired by the support of Malaysians and our partners.

“As we introduce new products and enhancements like our QR Pay and the GX App in BM, we are also moving ahead to do what we were made for: serving the underserved.”

Impian GIGih’s pilot effort saw the disbursement of back-to-school kits to children in Kelantan (above) and Johor Bahru. (GXBank pic)

Impian GIGih’s pilot effort, held in collaboration with Mydin and GoBarakah, took place at the end of February and saw the distribution of 500 back-to-school kits to children of B40 parents and Grab drivers in Kelantan and Johor Bahru, respectively.

GXBank is also working with GoBarakah to provide e-vouchers to registered users on that platform, which can be used to purchase school essentials year-round from selected vendors nationwide.

Recognising the power of literacy in breaking the cycle of poverty, GXBank further plans to expand its back-to-school initiatives by offering tertiary-education scholarships to children of gig workers and B40 parents.

“Knowledge is a powerful tool that can influence their future. Empowering them with the right information and financial products can ensure the future of their children without added financial burden,” Lai added.

“Leveraging on the network of our like-minded partners, Mydin and GoBarakah, this enables us to scale our efforts cohesively and sustainably.”

Finally, GXBank is proud to introduce its brand video – “Sepoket Impian” starring Johan – which narrates the frustrations of a father burdened by financial decisions, the unattainable dreams of a son, and how Johan steps in to reconcile their aspirations and help them create a new future.

‘Singgah di Semua’ this weekend

But wait, that’s not all! In conjunction with Ramadan, GXBank – together with partners Euronet, Idemia, Mastercard, Onfido and PayNet – invites Malaysians to “Singgah di Semua and Berbuka Bersama” this Saturday, March 23, from 2pm-7pm at Semua House in Kuala Lumpur.

Visitors can look forward to:

interactive discussions to better understand the concept of digital banking and how it benefits Malaysians;

visiting GXBank’s viral store and support local entrepreneurs; and

participating in various activities to win attractive prizes.



For more information, follow Semua House KL on Instagram.

Stay current - Follow FMT on WhatsApp, Google news and Telegram WhatsApp Google News Telegram

Learn more about GXBank, its services and social initiatives via its Facebook, Instagram and X account.