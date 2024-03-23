Hijab stylist Eka Jamaludin (left) demonstrates how to create the ‘visor-style’ headscarf with a bow below the chin. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR: “Tudung visor” or visor-style hijab is all the rage right now. It may sound odd to the ear but it has become one of the most popular ways of wearing the hijab now, especially among trendy, younger Muslim women who find the style attractive.

Admittedly, using a “bawal” or square scarf or shawl with the head portion folded into a double-layered awning is not new. However, the visor-style has made a “comeback” in a big way, partly thanks to some social media influencers and celebrities who are sporting the look.

“Since early January, I’ve been receiving requests, particularly from celebrities, for this hijab style for their photoshoots. To be honest, I couldn’t visualise what the ‘tudung visor’ style was all about until I was shown a picture of it,” said hijab stylist Eka Jamaludin.

She confirmed that this particular style has been around for a while, but was enjoying a resurgence of interest.

Eka, a fashion design diploma holder with eight years’ experience in hijab styling, said she expected the style to become the in thing among hijab wearers for Aidilfitri this year, especially among younger women.

“With the right fabric, it is easy to style a scarf or shawl into a visor hijab,” she said, adding that it pleased her to know that hijab wearers were getting more creative about how they styled their headscarves and shawls.

She also said the visor style of wearing the hijab is suitable for all face shapes.

Influencer Adira Salahudi is widely believed to have restarted the ‘visor’ trend, popular many years back. (Bernama pic)

Entrepreneur and influencer Adira Salahudi, 27, is believed to have restarted the trend, although she humbly disagreed.

“I don’t think I started the style, but maybe because I always wear it, so many think that I am the one who started it. I started styling my hijab with the visor look after watching a few tutorial videos on social media.

“The visor style is easy to achieve. It also looks more attractive than the one-layer style that comes off as rather plain and simple,” said the influencer who has 1.2 million Instagram followers.

Adira, who markets her own brand of headscarves, said the visor-style hijab looked neater, more attractive and was more comfortable to wear.

The youngest of four siblings, Adira said she began styling her hijab with the visor look in April last year. Soon she received many requests from her followers to make a tutorial so they could learn how to style the visor too.

Influencer Noor Farhani Mohamad Faizal loves wearing the visor-style hijab as it highlights her cheekbones. (Bernama pic)

Another influencer, Noor Farhani Mohamad Faizal, 23, better known as Cikgu Farey on TikTok, said she fell in love with the visor-style hijab because it suits her facial structure.

“It highlights my cheekbones and makes the general shape of my face more attractive,” she said.

She added that this method of folding the scarf was popular during her

great-grandmothers’ days. However, over time, it was perceived as old-fashioned and women stopped sporting this style for fear of looking older than they were.

“However, there are many beautiful influencers who have started wearing this same style now, and it has caught on with their followers who want to look beautiful too,” she said.

Noor Farhani, who is from Kedah and has nearly 600,000 followers on TikTok, said self-confidence and overall grooming also played an important role in making the style look attractive.