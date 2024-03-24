Ticket prices, logistical woes, and the comfort of home are among reasons cited by survey respondents who prefer to watch films via streaming. (Pexels pic)

Generally speaking, streaming is simpler, more practical, and less expensive. Now a new study by market research company HarrisX for IndieWire reveals that, out of 1,000 US adults, only 34% prefer to watch movies in cinemas.

As a result, 66% of those surveyed, or two in three people, would rather wait for films to be released on streaming platforms.

“The competition continues between streaming services and the Hollywood engine. While we still see evidence of loyal moviegoers in recent box office numbers, our study shows that two out of three movie watchers prefer to stream films at home,” HarrisX said.

“Despite this causing some upheaval for the industry, it also means demand for content is only increasing – nearly half of consumers say they stream movies weekly, more than seven times as frequently as those who do so in movie theatres.”

According to the survey, 30% of people stream a movie at least twice a week. With more demand, the catalogues of streaming platforms have become an undeniable asset in attracting and winning over new subscribers in search of new discoveries.

And according to a Tubi report, 75% of Gen Z-ers and millennials prefer original content to remakes (and also view streaming sessions as precious bonding or alone time).

More than half of viewers who prefer to wait for movies to reach streaming (53%) cite the price of cinema tickets as a key reason. Deemed too expensive, this drives people to wait to watch movies at home.

Comfort is also a concern for movie buffs. While 37% appreciate the seats in cinemas as well as the refreshments (32%), some 40% prefer the comfort of their own home for watching films.

23% of survey respondents avoid going to the movies because of concerns over hygiene and sanitation, including Covid-19 and the flu. (AP pic)

A further 15% cite the inconvenience of going to the movies, including travel time, traffic jams and parking. At home, after all, there’s no need to travel.

Indeed, it’s the practicality of home streaming that’s particularly popular, with 22% of respondents highlighting the ability to pause the movie to go to the bathroom – something they obviously can’t do in the cinema.

And soberingly, some 23% of viewers avoid movie theatres because of worries over hygiene and sanitation, including Covid-19 and the flu.

Two visions clash in this study: while 19% of adults don’t want to be distracted or disturbed by other people, 26% like to share cinematic moments with an audience.

For 59% of those surveyed, watching a movie on the big screen remains an important experience, while the quality of the sound system is also highlighted by 47% of those questioned.

Finally, for 39% of respondents, going to the movies is a privileged moment and an opportunity to escape “distractions” at home.