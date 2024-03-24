Indian film enthusiast Shariza Othman has a multicultural following on Facebook. (Shariza Othman pic)

PETALING JAYA: They say language is no barrier to art — or movies. Amidst the K-drama frenzy, one Malay woman has fallen head over heels in love with Indian films, perhaps even more fervently than some Indians.

At 43, Shariza Othman is not merely a casual viewer but a seasoned critic whose love for South Indian cinema has won her an impressive 21,000 Facebook followers.

Her fascination with Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, and Hindi films was sparked by the many Indian neighbours she grew up with in Kuala Lumpur.

Initially, she posted synopsis of the films she watched on Facebook. But when Indian film fans began requesting reviews, she happily obliged. Ironically, most of the fans are Malays.

“Over time, I realised that there were also many Indian followers who wanted to read my opinions.”

She added: “Most of them were surprised by my interest in films in their mother tongue.” However, Shariza admitted that Malays have long been fans of South Indian films, especially those in Tamil.

Shahrukh Khan and Kajol starrer ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, was Shariza’s first Indian film. (Dharma Productions pic)

The film that started it all for her was the iconic Shahrukh Khan starrer “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai”. “I remember my dad taking my mum to the theatre to watch ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ in 1998.”

When in university, Shariza finally watched the Bollywood classic on DVD. And she was hooked. “After this, I began looking for DVDs of each and every Indian movie,” she said.

After completing her degree in civil engineering in 2004, Shariza found herself glued to the TV screen, soaking in the antics of the popular Tamil comedian, Vadivelu.

But being self-employed, life’s hustle and bustle soon took over, relegating her movie marathons to scarce television slots. Then came the game-changer – Netflix!

The endless options on Netflix, paired with the pandemic-induced stay-at-home orders, turned her living room into a cinematic haven, making Shariza’s film buff status official!

Jyothika and Kamal Haasan’s ‘Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu’ may be Shariza’s all-time favourite Tamil film. (IMDb pic)

Currently residing in Shah Alam, Shariza’s family bonds over movie nights. “Sometimes, my siblings watch with me when we gather in the kampung during holidays. My mum also enjoys Tamil films, especially comedies,” she revealed.

When pressed for her own favourite, Shariza shared: “Honestly, it’s hard for me to choose a favourite from thousands of Tamil or South Indian films.”

She revealed however that Jyothika was her favourite actress because of the strong and resilient roles she played in Tamil films. In fact, she confessed that the Jyothika-Kamal Haasan starrer ‘Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu,’ a thriller, might just be her all-time favourite film.

As for her favourite actor, it’s the 72-year-old Malayalee named Mammootty.

“Apart from his looks, I admire Mammootty because he brings a unique character with his own style. He’s a method actor who can effortlessly portray any character.”

‘Jailer’, a Rajinikanth film, is Shariza’s top pick of 2023. (Sun Pictures pic)

But what is it about these films that have captivated her more than its counterparts?

“I love the honest portrayal of society by Indian filmmakers, particularly in South India,” she said, adding that she was drawn to issues like poverty, injustice, cruelty, love, harmony, action, and corruption.

“It’s a unique experience because these films also showcase Indian celebrations or ceremonies, allowing me to learn about their culture too. I also try to learn some Tamil words while watching films.”

With a growing multicultural fan base eagerly awaiting her weekly reviews on Facebook, Shariza does not take this task lightly.

“I emphasise writing with correct spelling and grammar so that readers worldwide, including followers from India, can understand my reviews written in Malay, through auto-translation,” she shared.

“I try to review fairly without favouring any actor and I also like to discuss issues raised in the film and the lessons viewers can take away.”

So, if you’re thinking of diving into Indian cinema for the first time, why not visit Shariza’s Facebook page? You can start with her top pick for 2023, the Tamil film “Jailer.”

In her words, “I rarely see a hero executing his own child, all because he’s so committed to the principle of justice.”

