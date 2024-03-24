Paul Ezeobi preparing food at his stall. (Moganraj Villavan pic)

PETALING JAYA: It’s about 4.45pm on a blistering hot Friday afternoon, and food court stall owner Paul Ibezim Ezeobi is busy chopping vegetables and heating pans. His stall, which serves traditional African dishes such as bitter-leaf soup and akara (pea fritters) is about to open.

The tall Nigerian is a familiar sight at this kopitiam in Cheras, where he cooks and serves African food with the help of his wife.

Ezeobi never expected to be doing this in a foreign land hundreds of miles from home. But life can sometimes deal you a bad hand.

The Nigerian first came to Malaysia on a visit some time ago. But due to various complications, including health problems, he could not return to his home country. He is now residing here under refugee status.

Qualified as a Christian pastor, Ezeobi previously served at a local church ministry. But when the Covid pandemic hit and the ministry was shut down, the father of three had to find another means to support himself.

Ezeobi sells authentic and delicious Nigerian dishes at his stall. (Moganraj Villavan pic)

“No one feels good when the things they hope for don’t move accordingly. But I see it as part of life experiences,” Ezeobi told FMT Lifestyle.

“I felt bad when this happened. But at the same time, I understood that God controls every situation. So I take it as part of how things were meant to turn out.”

Starting over was difficult, especially since pandemic restrictions made it difficult for many businesses to operate. Ezeobi eventually decided that doing something with food would be good, reasoning that no matter what happened, people always needed to eat.

He and his wife started by cooking meals from their home, and selling it on the street. Soon, however, they wanted to acquire a permanent spot but Ezeobi was turned down by several food establishments. He was finally accepted by the Big Three Kopitiam in Cheras, something he is very grateful for.

“As time went on, people started coming, and the business started growing. And I didn’t need to beg for food. I could help my family, that was the most important thing,” Ezeobi said.

(Clockwise from top) Suji fufu dumpling, vegetable soup, rice, egusi soup. (Moganraj Villavan pic)

He and his wife work at this food court from about 5pm to late at night, every day. Most Malaysians are unfamiliar with African food, Ezeobi added, but many enjoyed it after giving it a try.

The highlights at his stall are the savoury egusi soup, concocted with chicken and four types of fish, and a hearty vegetable soup. Both go well with rice or with fluffy suji (semolina) fufu dumplings.

Sharing food is something very important to Ezeobi, as to him, accepting food is a sign of accepting one’s culture. Every Sunday, he goes out with his wife and three children to try Malaysian food: his favourite is nasi lemak.

He said many Malaysians have been kind to him, and he has many local friends. But he has also suffered prejudice and discrimination from others.

“In some places, the management will openly tell you, or post on their bulletin boards, that they don’t want Nigerians or Africans to live there. And I have had encounters, when I meet people, they cover their noses when they see me,” Ezeobi said, shaking his head.

Ezeobi says many Malaysians enjoy his food after giving it a try. (Moganraj Villavan pic)

Most Nigerians here, he said, just wanted to live their lives and raise their families in peace, just like everyone else.

“It is true that there have been some Nigerians here that have been misbehaving. But we are not all like that. There are good Nigerians too, just like we have good and bad people everywhere,” he said.

In Malaysia, refugees are only able to work in the informal sector to sustain themselves. Ezeobi hopes, therefore, to eventually be resettled by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to a country where he can work officially to support his family.

In the meantime, he wishes to continue working hard, and introducing the delights of African cuisine to locals.

Stay current - Follow FMT on WhatsApp, Google news and Telegram WhatsApp Google News Telegram

“I love Malaysians. I especially want to say thank you to the owner of this food court, and to all the Malaysians who have tried my food. And I hope more people will come and give it a try,” Ezeobi said.