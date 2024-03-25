Dan Aykroyd (left) and Kumail Nanjiani in a scene from ‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’. (Columbia Pictures/Sony via AP pic)

LOS ANGELES: “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” scared its way to the top of the North American box office this weekend, taking in an estimated US$45.2 million in what one analyst called a “unique and impressive opening.”

“Only four other comedic series in the last 27 years have lasted five episodes,” analyst David A Gross said, with ticket sales for the latest entry in Sony’s comedy series coming in “well above average for the genre.”

Still, with a US$100 million budget, “Frozen Empire” has a way to go to reach profitability.

Co-written by Jason Reitman, whose father Ivan Reitman directed the original “Ghostbusters” in 1984, the film teams a new cadre of ghost catchers (Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon) with the veterans (Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson) as they take on a frightening deity trying to launch a new Ice Age.

Meanwhile Warner Bros.’ sci-fi epic “Dune: Part Two,” about war and survival in an inhospitable sand-covered planet, again managed a strong second place, taking in an estimated US$17.6 million for the Friday-through-Sunday period.

It has now earned US$233.3 million in the US and Canada and US$341 million internationally, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported.

In third, dropping two spots from last weekend, was Universal and DreamWorks Animation’s martial arts comedy “Kung Fu Panda 4,” at US$16.8 million.

“Immaculate,” a new psychological horror film from indie studio Neon and starring Sydney Sweeney, placed fourth at US$5.4 million.

Sweeney, a graduate of hit TV series “Euphoria” and recent rom-com “Anyone But You,” plays a nun who – despite her virginity – becomes pregnant. Other nuns in her remote Italian convent at first treat her as the next Virgin Mary – but then things start getting creepy – very creepy.

And in fifth spot was Lionsgate’s “Arthur the King,” at US$4.4 million. Mark Wahlberg plays an adventurer who befriends an injured stray dog.

Rounding out the top 10 were: