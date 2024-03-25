A small beach cafe at Ko Phayam. (Yamin Vong pic)

For Malaysians hoping to enjoy tropical island-hopping with a foreign flavour, it’s easy to do from Kuala Lumpur. While the Philippines has spectacular islands, nothing compares to the convenience of Thailand’s islands in the Andamans.

With an average of 10 to 15 direct flights a day from KLIA to Phuket, it’s as simple as renting a small car for about RM130 a day upon arrival at the airport.

Alternatively, Naiyang Beach is just 15 minutes from Phuket airport. Take the airport taxi or cheaper still, hail a Grab. This beach community has almost all the attractions of Phuket town except the crowds and the traffic jams.

There are about 20 hotels – from three-star resorts to budget hotels within a five-minute walk to the narrow coastal road where street vendors serve great local food at tables on the beach. Sitting here with clean fine sand between the toes, a view of the beach and a drink in hand is a fine way to relax.

There’s nothing like digging into simple but tasty Thai specialities by the beach. (Yamin Vong pic)

The beach and sand around the tree-shaded tables are swept regularly to keep the area clean and bug-free. For those who want to have a swim, just walk towards the sea on the dry white sand for about 30 metres where the waves break.

Toilets are available at the hotels across the road. But if you want something closer, try the few brick-and-mortar restaurants on the beach which have sanitation. These restaurants also serve tables al fresco, and at prices competitive with street food vendors.

Even though there are buses daily plying the Phuket to Ranong route, Thai roads are smooth and well maintained, suited to fuel-efficient B-segment cars such as Toyota Yaris or Honda City.

A litre of petrol cost about RM3.80 and for those who like coffee, the PTT brand of fuel stations are anchored by the Amazon café franchise. As well, there will be food courts and the toilets are dry, clean, and well ventilated.

Traffic along Highway 4 can get pretty amusing at times. (Yamin Vong pic)

Highway 4 is smooth-as-a-billiard table from Phuket going up north to Ranong. The 300-km journey is a pleasant experience because there’s little traffic. There are a few small towns to break the journey and if it’s in the evening, small markets spring up selling fresh cooked food, desserts and fruits.

Along the way, the road hugs the coastline and you can catch glimpses of the turquoise Andaman Sea through the trees especially when driving across the Laem Son National Park.

The real beauty of the Thailand part of the Andaman coast is its islands that stretch along the 300-km coastal highway from Phuket to Ranong. One such island is Ko Surin, accessible from the jetty at Khura Buri. This is a two-hour drive from Phuket airport.

Ranong is only a five-minute boat ride away from Kawthoung (Victoria Point), Myanmar, and is popular with foreigners as a visa run. But there’s so much more to this sea border town.

The private and public hot springs in Ranong are worth a try. (Yamin Vong pic)

Serving as a hub for trade and cultural exchange between Thailand and Myanmar, Ranong has a historical connection with Penang.

For those who love history, check out Governor’s House, dedicated to Khaw Soo Cheang, an immigrant from Fukien Province in south China who landed in Penang carrying a pole, similar to the Indian kandar stick.

Khaw made such an impact as a tin miner and as a collector of tin royalties that King Rama IV (King Mongkut) elevated his position to that of Governor of Ranong in 1864, reporting directly to the Central Government in Bangkok.

There are three major junctions in Ranong town and at each, there is signage to Governor’s House.

It’s a living museum because his descendants live on the 1,200 acres of land he owned and there’s a mansion with a collection of artifacts, photos and fascinating documents, including a citation from US’s CIA for the award of the Agency Seal Medallion regarding services provided against the Japanese in WW2.

One of the many warehouses lining the coastline of Ranong. (Yamin Vong pic)

Ranong also has a great hot spring resort about 15 minutes’ walk from the town centre. Or take a tuk tuk for a few baht.

Ko Phayam (Phayam Island) is the highlight of the visit to Ranong. A thrilling 45-minute speedboat ride, powered by twin 250 hp Yamaha outboards, costs 350 THB (RM46) per person.

As the boat with 20 passengers heads out from the Ranong Jetty, it will pass warehouse upon warehouse on the Thai side of the waterway, signs of the booming trade between Myanmar and Thailand.

Ko Phayam is one of the larger islands in the Andaman Sea and is off the beaten path, which is part of its charming blend of low-impact tourism, natural beauty, and tranquillity.

Renting a motorcycle to explore the island is highly recommended, as it allows you easy access to the various beaches and hidden gems. Alternatively, hiring a tuk tuk for 500 THB is a great way for small groups on a day trip.

Stay current - Follow FMT on WhatsApp, Google news and Telegram WhatsApp Google News Telegram

Ko Phayam is worth a three-day, two-night visit.