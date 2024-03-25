Despite progress, women still struggle to gain access to higher positions and salaries. (Envato Elements pic)

According to figures from the International Labour Organization, women account for around half of the world’s working population. But while progress has been made over the decades, women still struggle to gain access to higher positions and salaries – though not for lack of professional ambition.

Indeed, close to 90% of the women polled for the latest edition of the CNBC and SurveyMonkey annual “Women at Work” survey say they are ambitious. Yet far fewer are satisfied with their working lives.

According to the poll, many working women regret that their pay is not higher, while fewer women secured pay rises this year. Slightly fewer than four in 10 (39%) of those surveyed report earning more than they had a year ago, compared with 44% in the 2023 survey.

Worse still, 17% say their salary has actually fallen in the span of a year. This is all the more alarming given that women are traditionally overrepresented in the lowest-paid professions and are, therefore, structurally more vulnerable to poverty than men.

As well as being disadvantaged in terms of pay, women are also hindered in terms of promotion. Only 20% said their careers had progressed in 2023, while 18% conversely claimed they regressed professionally in the last year.

On a more positive note, almost a quarter of women say they have been able to better reconcile their professional and private lives.

This is good news given how important it is to find the right work-life balance to preserve physical and mental health: letting work encroach too heavily on one’s personal life increases the risk of stress, anxiety and even burnout.

Fortunately, women seem to be less affected by burnout at work than in the past, with 45% saying they “rarely” or “never” experience this. This figure is four points higher than in 2022.

Nevertheless, this is not enough to solve all the problems faced by women in the workplace. Some of them try to remedy the situation by quitting their job in the hope of finding another that will be more in line with their salary expectations and subject them to less pressure.

Sadly, they don’t always succeed, which contributes to the further accentuation of gender inequality in terms of career development and income.