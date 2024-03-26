‘Nasi ulam’ pairs perfectly with accompaniments such as keropok ikan, sambal udang and acar jelatah. Just look at those colours! (The Orange Sieve pic)

“Nasi ulam” has to be one of the all-time favourites among Malaysians, even if it’s not widely available given that the best versions are usually served in the homes of those who have made this dish for generations.

Looking into the background of nasi ulam, the stories often refer to “orang zaman dulu” who understood the benefits of including wild herbs and leaves within their diets.

As such, when originally made, nasi ulam required a combination of herbs and leaves from the natural landscape that had both nutritional and medicinal properties.

This unique rice dish is most favoured for its fragrant, herbaceous and wild citrus notes that hit the nose even before they reach the palate. It has the natural ability to lift everything on the plate, mellowing the spicier notes of an accompanying sambal or kuah, and adding an extra layer of depth when scooping it all together, the way a herby pilau would.

As a complete dish, nasi ulam is typically served with accompaniments such as ikan bilis, sambal, salted egg, fish keropok and a prawn sambal. None of these takes away from the rice itself; rather, they elevate its flavours while complementing it.

The “ulam” requires a gentle layering of flavours, and it is this quiet sense of sophistication that makes it one of our most treasured and enigmatic dishes. And it is a mighty dish indeed, worthy of any table.

This recipe is for all those observing Ramadan, and it will also make a lovely offering for your Hari Raya feast.

Daun kesum, bunga kantan, lime… such simple raw ingredients result in a dish that’s packed with flavour. (The Orange Sieve pic)

Flavours and pairings

Fresh and light in all the right ways, the floral notes from daun kesum and bunga kantan are lifted by the citrus in the kaffir lime leaves. A little squeeze of lime brings everything together.

Why not pair it with a lovely prawn sambal and some acar jelatah?

Ingredients

1 pack or 50g daun kesum (laksa leaves or Vietnamese coriander), finely sliced

1 pack / 50g daun selasih (Thai basil), finely sliced

6 leaves daun limau purut (kaffir lime leaves), finely sliced

1 pack / 100g pegaga (Indian pennywort), finely sliced stem and leaves

3 stalks serai (lemongrass), white base only, finely sliced

0.5 bunga kantan, finely sliced

3 limau kasturi (calamansi limes)

2 cups long-grain Basmati rice

Method

Cook the Basmati rice until soft but still retains a light bite.

Remove the rice from the cooking pot and transfer to a large sieve. Cover with a tea towel and allow to cool completely.

When the rice is completely cooled, gently toss it together with the laksa leaves, Thai basil, kaffir lime leaves, pegaga, lemongrass and bunga kantan.

Use a fork to toss everything together gently.

Squeeze the juice of the limau kasturi all over the rice and toss through once more before serving.

Basmati rice is soft with a bit of bite, its texture perfect for tossing through with the other fresh ingredients. (The Orange Sieve pic)

Note: This recipe uses long-grain basmati rice, which, despite having a bit of bite, is soft and allows each grain to remain separate. When cool, it is easy to toss through with the leaves, like a salad.

@theorangesieve serves up recipes from the heart, inspired by travels near and far. It’s all about food that humbly invites you to discover the truth about flavour: the people, the culture and the stories behind them… the kind of food that leaves you with a smile for reasons you can’t quite put your finger on.