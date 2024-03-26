Dave Teoh says one of his career highlights is training under the world-famous dog whisperer Caesar Millan. (Dave Teoh pic)

RAWANG: Dave Teoh made a name for himself at just 16 years old when he was declared the country’s youngest certified professional dog trainer by the Malaysia Book of Records.

Today, the 29-year-old from from Tanjung Malim, operates Dave Teoh Academy in Rawang, where he and his team train around 100 dogs every month. Recently he published his second book, ‘The Zen of Dog Behaviour II’.

“I just love dogs and I enjoy what I’m doing. There are a lot of dogs that aren’t properly trained or rehabilitated and it gives me great joy to help dog owners,” he told FMT Lifestyle. His clients are from all over the world.

His academy, founded in 2014, is nestled on 1.2 hectares of land. It offers a calm environment away from the noise of the city, with ample space for the dogs he trains to roam, a playground and a lake.

Teoh hopes his books will help those who can’t afford professional dog trainers. (Dave Teoh pic)

Possibly Malaysia’s very own dog whisperer, Teoh has many success stories. He said he once successfully trained an aggressive Tibetan Mastiff and even fostered a harmonious relationship between a cat and a dog. He has personally trained close to 6,000 dogs to date, an impressive feat.

Teoh and his team are also often engaged by corporations to provide training for their Muslim staff on how to handle encounters with dogs when carrying out their work duties.

Teoh’s fascination with dogs began when his mother gifted him a Rottweiler at age 13. However, he soon realised the breed’s limitations as a guard dog. This led him to swap that dog for a German Shepherd, sparking his journey into the world of dog training.

Frustrated with early training methods, Teoh sought guidance from experts like the late Juergen Knobel, a renowned dog trainer from Germany, who was in Kuala Lumpur for a dog training seminar.

“He told me he could train me if I wanted. He was going to open an academy in Jalan Gasing. I said yes and went for training after school,” Teoh recalled. Teoh took his professional dog training exam at age 16 and passed with flying colours.

Teoh aims to empower dog owners and help them understand their dog’s behaviour. (Dave Teoh pic)

“Juergen’s methods delve deep into a dog’s particular problem. He focused on rehabilitating both the dog and the handler,” the licensed private pilot added.

His thirst for knowledge led him to train under perhaps one of the world’s most recognisable dog trainers and behaviourist – Cesar Millan. At age 18, he flew to California in the US for a three-month training programme under Millan.

Training alongside the dog whisperer provided Teoh, who’s the current president of the National German Shepherd Dog Club of Malaysia, with invaluable insights into the nuances of dog behaviour.

“What inspired me the most was his concept of energy and how that affects dogs,” Teoh said. “If you want to control your dog, you need to control your own energy.”

Armed with his newfound expertise and motivation to help dog owners better understand their pets, Teoh authored the book “The Zen of Dog Behavior” in 2020, which earned him his second Malaysia Book of Records title – the country’s first dog behaviour author.

Teoh trained under German dog owner and handler Juergen Knobel for three years. (Dave Teoh pic)

He said the goal of his books was to empower dog owners and help them “understand the fundamentals of dog behaviours”. He said he also hoped to be able to fulfil dog owners’ needs on how to correct common bad behaviour in dogs.

“I go deeper into dog training in my second book with case studies and how to handle aggression,” he added.

His advice to new dog owners? “Research your dog’s needs and temperament before bringing it home.” He said equally important was ensuring that everyone in the family was on board with the responsibility of caring for the animal, which included prioritising the dog’s exercise and mental stimulation.

Looking ahead, Teoh remains committed to advancing dog training and strengthening bonds between owners and their pets. “Understanding your dog’s behaviour is key to a harmonious relationship,” he said.

The book ‘Zen of Dog Behaviour II’ is available on Shopee now and in major bookstores soon.

Stay current - Follow FMT on WhatsApp, Google news and Telegram WhatsApp Google News Telegram

Follow Dave Teoh on Instagram or find out more about the Dave Teoh Academy here.