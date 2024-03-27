Goodday KidSTART 2.0 brings more great opportunities for Malaysia’s little bright sparks.

PETALING JAYA: Last year, an ingenious 10-year-old realised her entrepreneurial dreams, winning the grand prize of RM20,000.

Now future bright stars with big ideas have the chance once again to shine as Goodday Milk follows the success of last year’s inaugural event with Goodday KidSTART 2.0.

This year, a bigger prize pool of RM60,000 awaits the winners, as well as the Rising Star award of RM3,000 for the kid-preneur with the most potential. This particular award will be presented by Alliance Bank Malaysia, the official banking partner.

Deeply committed to launching the business dreams of smart, savvy and passionate children with KidSTART 2.0, Goodday Milk is continuing their mission to empower the next generation with a solid foundation in financial literacy through entrepreneurship.

In the Malaysia National Strategy for Financial Literacy Report of 2019-2023, it was indicated that one in 10 Malaysians believed they lacked the discipline to manage their finances. Moreover, only 30% of parents instilled financial knowledge in their offspring at a younger age.

As such, Goodday Milk strives to contribute to a more secure and financially sound future for the next generation by encouraging children to develop entrepreneurial skills, while providing the right knowledge to acquire strong money habits early in the lives. They also hope to help parents navigate the complexities of good financial management when it comes to their children.

Credited as Malaysia’s biggest kid-preneur programme by the Malaysia Book of Records, Goodday KidSTART was launched in 2023 and attracted 340 submissions from talented young minds across the nation.

“Last year’s Goodday KidSTART made a significant impact, showcasing the incredible creativity and potential of Malaysia’s young entrepreneurs. Goodday KidSTART 2.0 is more than a competition; it’s an investment in the future of our youth,” said Amy Gan, Etika VP of Marketing.

Now supported by the Ministry of Education, Goodday Milk plans to visit schools across the country promoting financial literacy and entrepreneurship, encouraging more children to enter the contest. As an added incentive, RM10,000 will be awarded to the school with the highest number of participants.

“This year, we are truly honoured to have the support of the Ministry of Education. Their stamp of approval not only adds credibility to the programme but opens us up to more opportunities that will help us reach more of our younger generation,” Gan said.

“Once again, I urge parents to encourage their child’s participation and take this opportunity to showcase their talents, potential and ideas. Who knows, your child could be the next Goodday KidSTART kid-preneur!” she added.

Following the two-month submission period and shortlisting process, 20 finalists will advance to the next stage – that of attending a two-day intensive boot camp. The finale of the event will take place on June 23.

At the bootcamp, children will be mentored and taught the necessary skills to successfully pitch their ideas to a panel of judges comprising business entrepreneurs and captains of industry.

To reach a wider audience, Goodday KidSTART 2.0 will also hold webinars on April 27 and May 4, covering five key topics:

Business Model

Design Thinking

Effective Presentation

Creative Problem Solving Skills

Environmental Entrepreneurship

Submissions are open from now till May 31, 2024. Parents are invited to send a short video of their children’s pitch to Goodday Milk Malaysia by clicking here.

For more information, visit Goodday Milk Malaysia’s website.

For details on online webinars, follow Goodday on Facebook or Instagram.