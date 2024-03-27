This crispy sotong goreng mamak, fried with curry leaves, is a must-try for seafood lovers. (Muhaimin Marwan @ FMT Lifestyle)

KUALA LUMPUR: Many Muslims look forward to experiencing a buffet dinner at least once during the month of Ramadan. If you’re one of those who can’t decide between a spread of traditional Malay dishes and an array of modern fare, perhaps Crowne Plaza Kuala Lumpur City Centre’s Selera Kampungku buffet will do the trick.

As you approach the buffet spread, your attention will be drawn to the colossal kambing golek, or roast lamb where a chef effortlessly carves the tender meat right before their eyes.

The whole lamb, slow cooked for hours, exudes robust flavours. Best enjoyed with fragrant biryani rice and tangy mint sauce, it’s hands down the ultimate main dish.

The roast lamb steals the spotlight at Crowne Plaza’s Ramadan buffet. (Muhaimin Marwan @ FMT Lifestyle)

Indeed, with tempting red meat dishes like rendang wagyu kawah and the hearty sup gearbox kambing berempah, this buffett nails the true essence of a Ramadan feast.

What sets it apart, however, is the inclusion of lesser known traditional kampung dishes.

Enter the fiery perut sapi masak lemak cili api, which is beef stomach in yellow curry, certainly not your usual find at a lavish buffet. But it is delicious.

Said to have originated from Negeri Sembilan, this creamy curry has the perfect blend of spices and herbs, along with the kick from chillies and the sweetness from coconut milk.

Perut sapi masak lemak cili api is believed to have originated in Negeri Sembilan. (Muhaimin Marwan @ FMT Lifestyle)

If you’re a fan of mamak-style fried dishes, you’re in for a treat with the crispy sotong goreng mamak especially if you have a soft spot for squid.

Dressed in the signature red mamak batter with a delightful curry aroma, the squid is fried to perfection, achieving a crispy exterior and a tender inside.

It is placed alongside other fried delights like salted egg tiger prawn and chicken.

Speaking with FMT Lifestyle, Adrian Jackson, the executive chef there, gave insights into the array of Ramadan dishes offered.

Executive chef Adrian Jackson (right) with his team. (Muhaimin Marwan @ FMT Lifestyle)

“We decided to feature foods native to the kampungs of our own chefs,” he said. “They all contributed to the menu, each sharing the speciality of his or her hometown.

“So, this buffet spread is an amalgamation of the delicacies from different states. I prefer to offer what the locals themselves love rather than what is said to be the signature dish of that state or city.”

And what would Jackson recommend trying? “The lamb dalcha is my favourite. When people come back, this is the dish they talk about.”

The lamb dalcha, Chef Jackson’s favourite dish at the buffet. (Muhaimin Marwan @ FMT Lifestyle)

The lamb dalcha is a delightful fusion of rich and tender lamb immersed in a flavourful lentil curry.

A true celebration of taste and tradition, the succulent lamb is slow-cooked, allowing it to absorb a fragrant blend of spices and herbs. While dalcha is not hard to come by, the flavour profile of this particular version was truly outstanding.

Try it once with plain basmati rice, a second time with the lamb biryani and a third time with the murtabak made fresh on the spot.

A variety of cakes and local treats await those with a sweet tooth. (Muhaimin Marwan @ FMT Lifestyle)

Of course, you can’t forget dessert! Take your pick from cakes that weave local flavours into every bite, like the almond pandan gula Melaka cake, the unique chocolate kurma moist cake or the playful teh tarik roulade sponge, just to name a few.

The chef also whipped up a scrumptious line-up of traditional kuih raya and local gems such as bubur pulut hitam, pulut mangga pandan, cendol and pengat pisang.

So, all in all, what can diners expect from the Selera Kampungku buffet?

“I want people to go back home with a big stomach feeling full and, hopefully, with heartburn,” Jackson said with a laugh.

Selera Kampungku Buffet Dinner

Until April 7, 6.30pm-10.30pm, with a live band performance nightly except for Mondays

Adults: RM188+ per person

Senior Citizens (60 years and above): RM138+ per person

Children (six to 11 years): RM98+ per person

For reservations and inquiries, contact 012 866 8121 or email [email protected].