Villa Takun’s A-frame huts offer a relaxing glamping experience. (Tinagaren Ramkumar @ FMT Lifestyle)

RAWANG: When the pressures of city life get too disheartening, a getaway in nature may be just what you need.

Villa Takun, a staycation and glamping spot located less than an hour away from Kuala Lumpur, is surrounded by the lush greenery of Templer Park’s forest reserve, and offers plenty of ways to soothe your body and soul.

“We want our villa to be a place where guests can get away from the concrete jungle and be closer to nature,” owner and founder Joewel Lee told FMT Lifestyle.

“Our proximity to the city makes it easy for locals to visit us. They make up the majority of our guests.”

Joewel Lee, Villa Takun’s founder and owner. (Tinagaren Ramkumar @ FMT Lifestyle)

Thanks to the dense foliage from trees, you’ll be able to forget about the humidity and heat of the city and enjoy the shade and the cool breeze this spot offers you.

Lee said he took great care to preserve as many trees on the grounds as he could when the resort was being built.

He and teammates Kristine Ang and Deryck Teng had been in the homestay business for seven years before embarking on the Villa Takun project.

“We took what we learned from the experience and incorporated it in the villa as best as we could.”

The sunken lounge area, as with all rooms at the villa, lets in natural light through the glass windows. (Tinagaren Ramkumar @ FMT Lifestyle)

There are three types of accommodation to choose from: the A-frame glamping style huts, the classic caravan and, for those who prefer to stay indoors, studio rooms in the principle building of the resort.

“We stuck to minimalism when decorating our rooms and adopted the wabi-sabi style, a Japanese philosophy that embraces the beauty of any substance in its most natural and rawest form,” Lee said.

“There are touches of Southeast Asian influence too as we use a lot of local wood and rattan in our furniture.”

Indeed, as you enter the principal building, you’ll feel soothed by the clean aesthetics, wooden furniture, green potted plants and the high ceiling.

The classic caravan lets you enjoy the outdoors with the comfort of an interior living space. (Villa Takun pic)

If you love the outdoors, you won’t go wrong with the A-frame glamping style huts, each of which can accommodate up to four people.

Fret not about privacy as there’s a private courtyard attached and even an outdoor bathtub. With the babbling of a creek and the chirping of birds in the background, a morning soak in the tub will make for a great start to your day.

The classic caravan, which can also fit four people, is a whole other experience. You get to enjoy both the cosy living space and nature’s beauty at the same time. If you have always wanted to try caravan-style glamping like in the movies, you won’t be disappointed here.

Feeling peckish? There’s an outdoor caravan-and-glasshouse café where you can sip on coffee while reading a good book.

Cosy and comfortable, the villa’s rooms are perfect for a relaxing staycation. (Tinagaren Ramkumar @ FMT Lifestyle)

If the outdoors aren’t your cup of tea, there are rooms available in the villa that offer an equally stunning view of the Anak Takun mountain. Here’s a pro-tip: the Pampas and the Dandelion rooms have hammocks that allow you to lounge in style.

“There’s also the seven-tier Kanching Falls nearby, and our guests wake up early to spend half a day there,” Lee said. “They love the view there too.”

As for the future, Lee and his group will soon be launching an extension to the resort with a series of Marrakesh-themed rooms.

Follow Villa Takun on Instagram; or head to its website for more information.

Villa Takun

6, Jalan 3/3A

Templer Park

48200 Rawang

Selangor

Contact: 011-62265257