Graduate excels in studies while battling stage 4 cancer

Nor Shamira Irwani Farid was diagnosed with stage 4 classic Hodgkin lymphoma when she was 24 years old. (Nor Shamira Irwani Farid pic)

PETALING JAYA : The moment felt surreal for Nor Shamira Irwani Farid. It was her convocation ceremony, and she was onstage at Universiti Utara Malaysia to receive the Vice-Chancellor’s Gold Medal Award from the Sultan of Kedah, Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah.

She had spent four years working hard towards this achievement, graduating with an impressive CGPA of 3.94. Yet when the moment finally arrived, it was tinged with sadness.

Months earlier, the 24-year-old was diagnosed with stage 4 classic Hodgkin lymphoma, a cancer that affects the lymphatic system.

“As I held the gold medal in my hands, I had flashbacks of struggling through the side effects of chemotherapy – vomiting and lying in bed,” she told FMT Lifestyle.

Shamira with her stepfather and mother during her convocation ceremony earlier this month. (Nor Shamira Irwani Farid pic)

At one point, she wasn’t even sure she would make it to the ceremony. But after her doctor switched her to a less aggressive treatment, she had the strength to attend – turning what could have been a missed milestone into a moment she would never forget.

Shamira had been in her second year of her Bachelor of Social Work Management programme when she noticed a lump on her neck. A doctor prescribed a course of antibiotics, and recommended further checks if the lump didn’t disappear.

The lump remained. But Shamira, caught up with lectures and assignments, never got around to getting it checked.

Earlier this year, during her internship, she became aware of more lumps, this time on both sides of her neck. That’s when she knew she could no longer ignore it.

Since her diagnosis, Shamira’s father and brother have been a source of support. (Nor Shamira Irwani Farid pic)

She underwent a biopsy and just days after completing her internship, she received the crushing diagnosis: classic Hodgkin lymphoma. Those three words instantly altered the future she had envisioned after graduation.

“When I heard the diagnosis, the only question I had was, ‘Why me?’. My family has no history of this. Plus, I had earlier been diagnosed with bipolar disorder type 2. So, I wondered – why would God give me another illness?” recalled Shamira, who hails from Nilai, Negeri Sembilan.

Although she is now in remission from bipolar disorder, she shared that during her studies, she struggled with depression, insomnia and a lack of appetite.

“From the time I was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, I held on to hope – that I’ll get better and be happy again,” she said.

“Even after I was diagnosed with classic Hodgkin Lymphoma, I still felt optimistic. I told myself, ‘It’s okay, I can do this’. I was still active then – dressing up, going out, spending time with friends and family,” she added.

Shamira, seen here with her boyfriend and his mother, is all smiles after receiving the Vice-Chancellor’s Gold Medal Award from UUM. (Nor Shamira Irwani Farid pic)

But another blow soon followed: a CT scan revealed that her cancer was at stage 4 and had spread to her liver, lungs and spleen. Cysts were also discovered on her ovaries.

Even in that moment of despair, Shamira recognised a blessing in disguise. “Perhaps God showed me I have lymphoma because it was through the CT scan that the cysts on my ovaries were found,” she reflected.

“My body did its best to endure so I could finish my studies well,” said Shamira, adding that her dream is to become a lecturer in medical social work.

Throughout her darkest moments – when the side effects of chemotherapy felt unbearable – the unwavering support of her family, boyfriend, friends as well as former lecturers and colleagues kept her going. They were there for her when her hair fell out, when she was vomiting and when exhaustion overwhelmed her.

Shamira hopes her cancer will go into remission after completing her course of chemotherapy. (Nor Shamira Irwani Farid pic)

It’s a reality far removed from what most people in their twenties imagine, but Shamira continues to hold on to hope.

“I really hope that by going through chemotherapy, it will be enough to put me in remission,” said Shamira, the youngest of three children.

“For me, once you lose hope, you lose the will to keep going.”

So, when she walked off the stage with the gold medal in her hand that day, it wasn’t only a celebration of academic excellence. It was a quiet, yet powerful triumph over everything she had endured – and a reminder of the hope she still clings to.