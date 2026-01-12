Keeping ‘nasi gaul’ from fading into obscurity

Nasi gaul is a traditional spice-laden dish of basmati rice cooked in chicken, beef or mutton stock, best enjoyed with Banjar pickles. (Bernama pic)

BATU PAHAT : In a modest kitchen in Kampung Parit Lahak, Johor, a veteran cook is quietly working to ensure that nasi gaul – a traditional rice dish of the Indonesian Banjar community – does not fade into obscurity.

For Mohd Ariffin Ibrahim, 60, preserving the dish is as much about heritage as it is about food. The generations-old family recipe has now been passed down to his fourth child, Nursyahira Hanis, 27, who works as a chef in Johor Bahru.

The decision, he said, was driven by concern that nasi gaul may one day disappear altogether from the table. Its relatively complex preparation has meant it is cooked far less frequently than in the past.

“Nasi gaul is not easy to prepare and requires great attention to detail,” he said. “It starts with cooking basmati rice using chicken, beef or mutton stock. Various spices are added, and Banjar-style pickles are also prepared as the main accompaniment.

“I shared its recipe with my daughter so that others will also come to know about this dish,” he told Bernama.

Once a staple in Banjar households, nasi gaul was traditionally served at feasts, weddings and communal gatherings. Today, it is reserved largely for special occasions.

The dish gets its name from the way it is eaten – the rice is mixed with Banjar pickles made from sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, onions and chillies, along with grilled shrimp paste.

It is typically served with boiled chicken or meat and dalca gravy, giving it a rich, layered flavour.

At present, Ariffin said, nasi gaul is usually prepared only upon request for large gatherings, as few people still possess the skills and patience required to cook the traditional dish properly.

The Banjar community in Malaysia traces its roots to Banjarmasin in Kalimantan, Indonesia. According to Ariffin, nasi gaul was once popular among Banjar communities in Johor, Selangor and Perak – a reminder of a culinary tradition that he hopes will endure through the next generation.