Beads with a modern twist keep Sarawak heritage alive

Renieda Sigang Ronnie is the founder of ‘Nid Made Tings’, which reimagines traditional bead designs while preserving their cultural significance. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : Often seen as simple ornaments, beads carry deep meaning for Sarawak’s indigenous communities, symbolising identity, history, and heritage. Today, these traditions are finding new life in peninsular Malaysia through modern designs that make them wearable every day.

Leading this movement is Renieda Sigang Ronnie, a Sarawakian artisan now based in Kuala Lumpur. Through her brand “Nid Made Tings”, she reimagines traditional bead designs while preserving their cultural significance.

“I want to expand the understanding and use of beads, which were previously often considered suitable only for official or cultural events. So, I modernised the designs so that everyone can wear them every day.

“It is also to ensure that culturally inspired accessories remain relevant and accepted by people from various backgrounds,” she told Bernama at the Irama Asli & Asal Festival 2025 last month.

Renieda, 31, said modern bead-making commonly uses ceramic and clay, a shift from traditional materials such as bone, seeds, stones and metal.

“Previously, the materials were not very colourful. Now the beads have been upgraded to be more durable and long-lasting, but the designs and meanings are still preserved,” she explained, adding that she sources her raw materials from Miri, Sarawak.

The Miri-born artisan said, who learnt the art from through guidance from family and friends, noted that while colours and materials have been adapted to modern tastes and practicality, the core elements and meanings remain true to Sarawak’s bead heritage.

Beading workshops run by Reneida offer participants an opportunity to design their own accessories. (Bernama pic)

In addition to crafting bracelets, earrings, necklaces, and anklets, Renieda runs bead-making workshops, giving participants a hands-on chance to design their own accessories.

“For the workshops, participants will choose their own beads and pendants, then design either a necklace, bracelet, or anklet within an hour. I will guide them on the basic steps and suitable materials,” she said.

She added that the workshops go beyond creativity, offering an introduction to Sarawak’s Indigenous cultures through explanations of materials, production techniques, and the symbolism behind patterns and colours.

“These beads are related to culture, not religion. In the past, the more elaborate and numerous the beads worn, the higher a person’s status in society,” she said, noting that her accessories are priced between RM18 and RM120, depending on materials, design, and craftsmanship.

Renieda highlighted one of the biggest challenges in bead-making: maintaining neatness, especially for small, intricate designs that require patience and precision.

“I hope the use of beads in daily life can help people learn about Sarawak’s culture and identity, while supporting the sustainability of local traditional crafts,” she said, adding that she actively promotes her work through exhibitions and sales programmes nationwide.

