Help take this Malayan war story to the global stage

Set during the Japanese occupation of Malaya, ‘Blue Orchids’ follows a mother, Mei Lan (Sasha Leong), and her young daughter as they struggle to survive wartime brutality. (Toprock Productions pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : A Malaysian-made historical short film inspired by real stories from the Japanese occupation of Malaya is now just one step away from being screened on the global stage – but it needs public support to get there.

“Blue Orchids”, written and directed by Taysha McFarland, is competing as a Wildcard entry for TropFest, the world’s largest short film festival. Only one Wildcard film will secure the final spot among the 16 works to be screened, and the decision is determined entirely by public engagement.

That means views, likes and comments on TropFest’s YouTube channel – and time is running out. Audiences have until Feb 14 to vote.

For McFarland, the stakes are deeply personal. The film is inspired by the wartime experiences of her Malaysian grandmother, known to her as Popo, whose stories shaped the heart of the project.

“A lot of today’s generation hasn’t heard what our grandparents went through to get us where we are today,” McFarland said. “There are also very few stories told from a local perspective, especially on screen.”

Born in Australia to a Malaysian Chinese mother from Kuala Lumpur, McFarland said much of what she learned growing up was filtered through a Eurocentric lens.

“I learnt very little about what actually happened in Malaya during World War II,” she said. “That’s why it’s so important to speak to survivors and hear their stories first-hand, while we still can.”

The cast and crew behind ‘Blue Orchids’, a largely self-funded project driven by personal histories and shared memory. (Chan Lee pic)

Set during the Japanese invasion of Malaya in 1941, “Blue Orchids” centres on Mei Lan, a dignified and traditional mother, and her spirited six-year-old daughter, Sau Chun.

As occupying forces advance, Mei Lan is forced to confront unspeakable horrors and summon the courage to protect her child from a threat that endangers their very existence.

The role of Mei Lan is played by Ipoh-born actress Sasha Leong, now based in Melbourne, while Sau Chun is portrayed by six-year-old Amelia Franke, an Australian actress with Malaysian roots.

McFarland revealed that her grandmother’s memories left a lasting impact on her. At just seven years old, Popo had her head shaved and dressed as a boy to avoid being taken as a comfort woman. When bombs fell, she hid in a dugout hole behind her family home.

Just a week after sharing these memories, McFarland’s grandmother suffered a stroke and was unable to continue recounting her experiences.

“That made me even more determined,” McFarland said. “I wanted to honour her legacy and ensure her voice lived on.”

Japanese military authority is embodied by Shin Hara’s portrayal of the Kempetai Taicho. (Toprock Productions pic)

“I was drawn to the contrast between childhood innocence and the violence of the adult world,” she added. “Many survivors spoke of stolen opportunities, the fragility of life, and the sheer determination needed to survive.”

Remarkably, “Blue Orchids” was produced on a shoestring budget of just AUD$1,000 (around RM2,750), relying heavily on passion, commitment and community support.

There are already plans to expand the project into a full-length feature, with hopes of filming in Malaysia. Securing a TropFest screening would be a crucial step towards making that dream a reality.

“To have our film screened at TropFest would mean everything,” McFarland said.

“It would not only change the trajectory of our careers, but give voice to my grandparents’ generation and allow their stories to be heard worldwide.”

She added that becoming a finalist would give the film a global platform to reach descendants of Malaysians who lived through one of the darkest chapters in the country’s history.

“It would be a reminder that these stories matter,” she said. “All of them.”

WATCH NOW! Support ‘Blue Orchids’ by watching, liking, sharing and commenting on the film before Feb 14.