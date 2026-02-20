A decades-long heritage of sharpening blades

Chow Hon Meng, 76, inherited his blade sharpening business from his father, and has plied the trade for over six decades.

KUALA LUMPUR : Amid rows of slowly dying shops, suffocated by the growth of new businesses nearby, the lights of a small store on the second floor of the Pak Peng building on Jalan Petaling continue to shine brightly.

Chow Hon Meng, 76, a man of unwavering spirit, remains hard at work, sharpening knives, scissors and razors, keeping a business inherited from his father running for the past six decades.

Those skills will not be passed down to his two children, whose interests lie in vastly different fields. Nevertheless, he remains proud of their choices.

“They know this business is not very profitable. It makes enough for me to live, but won’t make me rich. The important thing is that I can make a living and send my children to continue their studies overseas,” he told FMT.

Chow provides traditional knife sharpening services at his shop on the second floor of the Pak Peng building on Jalan Petaling in Kuala Lumpur.

Chow attributes the longevity of his business to the traditional use of whetstones, saying it differentiates his work from other shops. “Machines don’t produce results as satisfying. That’s why people prefer my manual methods,” he said.

Word-of-mouth

Chow’s business has survived purely through word of mouth, without advertisements or promotions.

Horse trainer Muhammad Rahman has been a loyal customer of 16 years, and regularly seeks Chow’s services to sharpen horse grooming razors.

“I’ve gone to other shops, but their results aren’t the same. His work is more detailed,” he said, praising Chow also for his friendly demeanour.

Horse trainer Muhammad Rahman has used Chow’s services for 16 years.

The Chinese New Year festive rush has proven a boon for Chow, with orders pouring in over recent weeks. “Customers who serve many dishes during celebrations want knives that are very, very sharp,” he said.

Chow said he has never set out to chase riches, believing instead in heritage, livelihood and survival.

“As long as I can, I will continue my work one day at a time,” he said.