Irama Signature infuses Ramadan with heritage flavours

PUTRAJAYA : As the holy month of Ramadan draws families and friends together at the iftar table, Irama Signature is inviting diners to break fast over a spread that honours tradition while embracing contemporary flair.

With the theme “Gurindam Rasa”, the restaurant’s Ramadan offering promises a culinary journey through Malay heritage – where age-old kampung recipes are thoughtfully reimagined for modern palates.

Guests can enjoy more than 50 dishes designed to evoke the warmth of home-cooked meals shared at dusk, when loved ones gather to break fast and reflect on the day.

Among the highlights are the robust Gulai Kepala Ikan Jenahak, indulgent Wagyu Masak Lemak and flavourful Sotong Sambal Hijau Petai – dishes that celebrate bold, distinctly Malaysian tastes.

“Ramadan is a time of togetherness and reflection, and food has always been at the heart of our celebrations. With Gurindam Rasa, we aim to honour tradition while presenting it in a way that resonates with today’s diners,” said Warren Fernandez, director of sales and marketing of Irama Signature.

Co-owner Ikhwan Siru described the experience as more than just a buffet. “It is a sensory journey that transports guests to a bygone era, where every dish is crafted with love and every gathering becomes a celebration,” he said.

A dining space that feels like home

Irama Signature’s setting complements the spirit of Ramadan. The restaurant blends modern luxury with Malaysian identity, creating a space that feels both refined and welcoming.

A central Irama portrait serves as a visual tribute to culture and heritage, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to preserving local culinary stories.

The venue accommodates up to 150 guests across indoor and outdoor seating areas, making it suitable for both intimate iftar gatherings and larger reunions. Three private dining rooms are also available for family celebrations, corporate dinners and special occasions during the fasting month.

“From the very beginning, our mission has been to preserve the soul of Malay cuisine while presenting it in a way that resonates with today’s diners,” said Arshad Kamarulzaman, founder of Irama Dining Group.

“Irama Signature is the culmination of that dream – a home where our culinary stories, traditions and inspirations converge. We look forward to welcoming guests into a space that feels both familiar and extraordinary,” added Ikhwan.

Irama Signature

Lot GE-11, Symphony Walk

Ground Floor

IOI City Mall Putrajaya

Ramadan buffet: From now till March 15

Price:

RM98 for adults

RM78 for children

Business hours: 10am-10pm daily

Call or WhatsApp +6019-4578163 for enquiries and bookings.

