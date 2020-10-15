Drivers stay conservative when it comes to car colours

PARIS: More than three quarters of cars sold in the USA are white, black, gray or silver, according to data published by the iSeeCars.com website.

It follows a previous study, a few years ago, from the DuPont industrial group, which cited these hues as the most popular car colours worldwide.

As well as being generally inoffensive, white – which accounts for almost one quarter of cars sold in the USA – has the advantage of being one of the easiest colors to maintain, while also hiding dirt better than many other coloUrs.

Other popular car colors include black (over 23% of sales), gray (15.5%) and silver (14.5%), possibly because drivers are less likely to get bored with these muted shades.

When it comes to brighter hues, the most popular color is red, generally associated with sports cars.

ColoUrs of cars sold in the US in 2019

1. White (23.9%)

2. Black (23.2%)

3. Gray (15.5%)

4. Silver (14.5%)

5. Red (10.3%)

6. Blue (9.0%)

7. Brown (1.4%)

8. Green (0.7%)

9. Beige (0.4%)

10. Orange (0.4%)

11. Gold (0.3%)

12. Yellow (0.2%)

13. Purple (0.1%)

To establish its ranking, iSeeCars analysed over 9.4 million one-to-five-year-old used cars (model years 2014 – 2018) sold in 2019.



