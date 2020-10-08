Fleetwood Mac hit makes comeback after TikTok viral video

PARIS: Could TikTok be a Fountain of Youth for the hits of yore? The video sharing app has spurred a comeback for British rock band Fleetwood Mac’s melancholic ballad “Dreams.”

This newfound popularity on TikTok has sent the track racing back up the charts 43 years after its original release.

“Dreams” is enjoying renewed popularity with a fresh audience of millions of young TikTok users thanks to a viral video shared by Nathan Apodaca, aka 420doggface208 in the app.

The clip shows him skateboarding around sipping cranberry juice and mouthing the words to the 1977 Fleetwood Mac hit.

All in all, the video might not sound like anything special, but it has nonetheless been watched more than 23 million times on TikTok.

This enthusiasm for the track even led the British band’s drummer and cofounder, Mick Fleetwood to sign up to the app to share his own version of Nathan Apodaca’s video, complete with skateboard and cranberry juice.

“@420doggface208 had it right. Dreams and Cranberry just hits different,” said Mick Fleetwood in the video caption.

While the British musician’s video hasn’t met with the same level of success as the original, the song “Dreams” has rocketed back up music charts around the world.

The ballad, featured on the “Rumours” album, scored 8.47 million streams in the US in the first week of October, according to data from Billboard, up 125% on the previous week.

The same goes for other charts too. “Dreams” stands at number 51 in the Billboard Global 200, and number 24 in the Rolling Stone Top 100 most-listened-to-songs in the US.

Even more impressively, the hit topped the top 100 most popular songs on iTunes.



