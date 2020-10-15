Bread Pakora: Some snacks are worth the calories

You exercise, eat healthy and sleep right. Yet, there are those days when only a delicious, deep-fried snack can do the trick of lifting you out of a bad mood.

So, stop beating yourself up about how many calories you’re consuming and just whip-up a batch of these super scrumptious snacks rightaway. You know you’ll work it off in no time!

Ingredients

4 slices of white bread

4 teaspoons green chutney

Stuffing

2 potatoes, boiled and mashed

1 green chilli, finely chopped

2.5 cm ginger, finely chopped

1/4 teaspoon chilli powder

2 tablespoons coriander, finely chopped

1/2 teaspoon chaat masala

1/4 tsp salt

Batter

100 g gram flour

2 tablespoons rice flour

1/4 teaspoon red chilli powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 pinch of baking soda

120 ml water

Method

In a large mixing bowl, combine the boiled potatoes, green chilli, ginger, coriander, chilli powder and chaat masala and set aside.

Combine all the ingredients for the batter and set aside.

Spread one teaspoon of green chutney over the bread and cut the slice in half.

Spread a tablespoon of stuffing over the half slice of bread, cover with the other and dip into the batter.

Deep-fry immediately in hot oil on medium heat for five or six minutes until the pakora turns golden and crisp.

Serve with green chutney or tomato sauce.

This article first appeared in butterkicap.com

Butterkicap is a food and culture platform and community that enables anyone to experience Malaysia through stories of her people, food and places.



