Bread Pakora: Some snacks are worth the calories

By
Azrene Jasmine
-
An interesting treat that’s as easy as making a sandwich. (YouTube pic)

You exercise, eat healthy and sleep right. Yet, there are those days when only a delicious, deep-fried snack can do the trick of lifting you out of a bad mood.

So, stop beating yourself up about how many calories you’re consuming and just whip-up a batch of these super scrumptious snacks rightaway. You know you’ll work it off in no time!

Ingredients

  • 4 slices of white bread
  • 4 teaspoons green chutney

Stuffing
  • 2 potatoes, boiled and mashed
  • 1 green chilli, finely chopped
  • 2.5 cm ginger, finely chopped
  • 1/4 teaspoon chilli powder
  • 2 tablespoons coriander, finely chopped
  • 1/2 teaspoon chaat masala
  • 1/4 tsp salt

Batter

  • 100 g gram flour
  • 2 tablespoons rice flour
  • 1/4 teaspoon red chilli powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 pinch of baking soda
  • 120 ml water

Method

  • In a large mixing bowl, combine the boiled potatoes, green chilli, ginger, coriander, chilli powder and chaat masala and set aside.
  • Combine all the ingredients for the batter and set aside.
  • Spread one teaspoon of green chutney over the bread and cut the slice in half.
  • Spread a tablespoon of stuffing over the half slice of bread, cover with the other and dip into the batter.
  • Deep-fry immediately in hot oil on medium heat for five or six minutes until the pakora turns golden and crisp.
  • Serve with green chutney or tomato sauce.

This article first appeared in butterkicap.com

Butterkicap is a food and culture platform and community that enables anyone to experience Malaysia through stories of her people, food and places.


