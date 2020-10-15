Bread Pakora: Some snacks are worth the calories

You exercise, eat healthy and sleep right. Yet, there are those days when only a delicious, deep-fried snack can do the trick of lifting you out of a bad mood.
So, stop beating yourself up about how many calories you’re consuming and just whip-up a batch of these super scrumptious snacks rightaway. You know you’ll work it off in no time!
Ingredients
- 4 slices of white bread
- 4 teaspoons green chutney
Stuffing
- 2 potatoes, boiled and mashed
- 1 green chilli, finely chopped
- 2.5 cm ginger, finely chopped
- 1/4 teaspoon chilli powder
- 2 tablespoons coriander, finely chopped
- 1/2 teaspoon chaat masala
- 1/4 tsp salt
Batter
- 100 g gram flour
- 2 tablespoons rice flour
- 1/4 teaspoon red chilli powder
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 pinch of baking soda
- 120 ml water
Method
- In a large mixing bowl, combine the boiled potatoes, green chilli, ginger, coriander, chilli powder and chaat masala and set aside.
- Combine all the ingredients for the batter and set aside.
- Spread one teaspoon of green chutney over the bread and cut the slice in half.
- Spread a tablespoon of stuffing over the half slice of bread, cover with the other and dip into the batter.
- Deep-fry immediately in hot oil on medium heat for five or six minutes until the pakora turns golden and crisp.
- Serve with green chutney or tomato sauce.
This article first appeared in butterkicap.com
Butterkicap is a food and culture platform and community that enables anyone to experience Malaysia through stories of her people, food and places.