Oldest aged whisky up for sale at Sotheby’s

LONDON: After aging for 78 years, a single-malt whisky from The Macallan will go up for auction October 31 at Sotheby’s, London, UK.

The prestigious tipple forms part of a six-bottle collection from the Scottish distillery.

Estimated at £200,000-800,000, this exceptional collection of The Macallan whiskies goes under the hammer Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Sotheby’s.

Each bottle comes housed in a presentation box made from the same oak wood used to craft the distillery’s casks.

The set features six single-malt whiskies, one of which has matured for 78 years, the oldest aged whisky ever to be sold at auction.

This extremely rare drink apparently has notes of apple, peach and grape, and the bottle features a label designed by the Spanish artist Javi Aznarez, also known for his work as a comic book illustrator.

This 78-year-old whisky is part of a set dubbed “The Red Collection,” which features other prestigious whiskies matured for 40, 50, 60, 71 and 74 years.

Proceeds from the sale will go to the London-based charity City Harvest London, which redistributes surplus from the food industry to vulnerable people across the British capital.



