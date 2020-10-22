Give a little cili padi kick to the ordinary long bean

So, with the Conditional Movement Control order still keeping many people at home, it means more time experimenting in the kitchen and whipping up delicious and nutritious meals.

Here is a simple recipe that gives long beans a delightful kick.

Ingredients

A bunch of long beans, cut into 5cm lengths

6-12 cili padi, chopped

2-3 tablespoons of dried prawns, chopped finely, or mashed in a mortar and pestle

3-4 pips garlic, chopped

1 tablespoon fish sauce, or a pinch of salt

1-2 tablespoons cooking oil

Method

Heat the cooking oil and fry cili padi, dried shrimp and garlic until fragrant.

Add long beans and fry until done, two or three minutes at most.

Add the fish sauce in the last 30 seconds or so and serve hot.

Tip: For those who cannot handle the heat, use a less potent chilli or none at all.

This recipe was first published here.

Trying to influence your cravings since 2005, Kar Yeong was Guest Judge on Versus 1001 Rasa Baba’s 2018, R.AGE Food Fight Judge 2015 and NTV7 Foodie Blogger 2014. To read more about Kar Yeong’s food journeys, visit his blog at KYspeaks.com.



