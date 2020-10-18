10 ways to become the person companies want to hire

Want to move up to a better job or just found an advertisement for that dream job? Looking to return to the workforce after a break?

Here are 10 tips that can help make an individual the person companies want to hire.

1. Don’t let grades take precedence over skills

Grades are only one factor that goes into impressing an interviewer.

They are an indication of someone’s ability to process and retain information and act as an expression of their academic behaviour.

Even people with average grades can impress an interviewer with skills such as networking, personal branding and gaining work experience.

2. Customise the résumé to fit the role one is applying for

Think about what skills and experience would best fit the company one is looking to work with.

Try to make them stand out in the résumé, but do not completely rewrite it for each position applied for.

Let potential employers know if one is a local candidate by adding the location to the contact information at the top of the résumé.

3. Write a compelling cover letter to stand out

A great way to get an application noticed is to write a compelling and engaging cover letter that shows not only qualifications but personality as well.

Instead of going the clichéd and formulaic route, try to be creative. Think of unique examples that demonstrate that particular skills and experience are suitable for the job.

Most importantly, project the impression of a potential employee who fits in perfectly with the company culture.

4. Learn about the business

Regardless of educational background, when an individual is working for a company, they need to familiarise themselves with the basics of business.

It helps a person to stand out if they understand how businesses functions and ensures they are aligned with the company goals.

5. Keep up-to-date with email

A cluttered email inbox with disorganised and unread email can lead to missing out on important information.

Learn to organise the inbox to be able to respond to a job hiring email promptly.

6. Look for volunteering opportunities

Volunteering offers opportunities to give something back to the community and to develop new skills and experience.

Volunteering can also be a path towards employment or to a career change.

The social benefits of volunteering can be great for the CV, apart from meeting new people, socialising and getting to know more communities.

7. Learn an additional language

Apart from being able to communicate with people in their native language, learning a new language makes a candidate more appealing.

It expands language skills and offers an avenue to integrate with the business community.

After learning a new language, the culture aspect can be explored and one can find a greater appreciation and understanding of what one has.

8. Become a T-shaped person

The concept of a T-shaped person is someone who strives to become knowledgeable and skilled in one area while educating themselves on a wide range of topics.

This is a great way to become the “go-to” person for their expertise and the ability to contribute in other areas.

9. Never talk bad about the previous company

No matter how sour the experience in the last job, do not badmouth the company.

Badmouthing the previous company creates a bad impression and can indicate that a person would do the same to the new employer.

Employers would see the person as an employee who would gossip, which is not an admirable quality to display during a job interview.

10. Prepare questions to ask during the interview

Not asking questions during an interview sends a bad signal, indicating that the individual has no interest in the job.

Do some research about the job and the company to help evaluate if the position is the right fit.

Asking great questions can provide an avenue to highlight one’s skills and experience and that one is a good match for the job.

This article first appeared in jobstore.com

