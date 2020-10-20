A brief guide to working remotely

Most governments around the world have introduced similar measures to combat the spread of Covid-19.

These include avoiding crowds and keeping a distance from one another, wearing masks in public, washing hands, cancelling large public events and advising people to work from home if possible.

It is down to the internet, developing technologies and new ways of thinking about work and the workplace that remote work is even an option, and one thing the pandemic has done is to speed up the pace of development of the tools that make it possible.

Workana has long been at the forefront of remote working, when companies had to be convinced that it was a viable option and people were not sure whether it was possible to build a career with remote work.

It has come up with a guide to help people think through the complexity of working remotely.

Here are a few tips:

Have an initial meeting where everyone can see each other: This is the time to clarify what remote work is all about and get everyone on board with the objectives and tasks.

Follow up and facilitate daily communication between teams: There are many messaging and online meeting apps – Hangout, Skype, Slack and WhatsApp – to stay in communication with staff. Use basic tools such as shared lists on Google Keep to outline tasks or follow-up tools such as Trello, Asana, Basecamp or Monday.com for more complex projects, although these are not recommended as a contingency plan without previous training.

Communicate and interact: Clarify schedules and channels of communication. Foster habits of notifying, updating status and using the shared calendar for announcing meetings or times people will be “out of office”.

Use shared documents to facilitate teamwork. The most commonly used and free ones are Google Drive sheets, documents and slides.

Redefine the role of leader: It will be much more of a facilitator and support role. Leaders must be present, listeners, proactive and communicative.

Leaders must motivate their teams to see remote work as an opportunity to learn that may build the foundation for a new work model.

Build commitment, and then trust the team: It can be difficult at first and take a lot of effort to work in such a different way.

The team leader has to be able to trust people they are not in physical contact with and the remote workers must know that their input and efforts are valued. It is the team leader’s job to get everyone on board and working together.

For the full Guide to Remote Work, go to Workana’s website.

Wanting to hire an entire team of professionals? Workana can help! Click here to find out how they can help your company grow with remote experts.



